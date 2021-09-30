.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Federal Government through the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC ltd has on Thursday laid the foundation for the construction of 50 Mega Watts Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP) in Borno state.

This followed sustained destruction of electricity towers (330 KVA and 132 KVA lines) along Maiduguri- Damaturu and Maiduguri-Damboa- Biu roads by suspected insurgents, whiçh has put the state capital, Maiduguri and its environs into total darkness for the past nine months.

Performing the Ground Breaking and Foundation Laying ceremony at Injection Sub-Station, Baga Road in Maiduguri by Governor Babagana Umara Zulum and the Group Managing Director, NNPC, Dr Mele Kyari signifies a good omen that would happen to the people of the state.

Kyari while delivering his address, said, NNPC as the employer, has contracted China Machinery Engineering Corporation, CMEC with the project description of engineering, procurement and construction of the Emergency Power Plant in Maiduguri.

The Power plant generation according to Kyari is based on modular design GE TM2500 Mobile Power Units, Trailer Mounted, for operation with Natural Gas and Diesel.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his matching order to NNPC commence immediate construction of Independent Power Project to the people of Maiduguri.

“We are here on the directive of Mr President to commence construction of MEPP.

“Needless to say that the President’s directive pushed us to what we are all witnessing today.

“Presently, we have placed order, and we are taken delivery of the Gas Turbines in the month of October 2021.

“I want to assure Government and the people of Borno state that this MEPP would be delivered as soon as possible,” Kyari stated.

Governor Zulum expressed gratitude to the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the construction of 50 megawatts of MEPP which is the first of its kind in the history of the country.

“The concurrent destruction of electricity towers by insurgents have crippled the socio-economic businesses across the state. This necessitated our appeal to the President who acted timely by setting up this Power Plant.

“Borno State Government under my leadership will do everything possible to ensure adequate protection of lives and property, we will continue to work with our security agencies to ensure that this project come to fruition.

“While assuring this Government’s total support to this project, it will not hesitate to deal decisively with anyone that will sabotage this MEPP, as it is a good initiative by Mr. President”. Zulum said.

Vanguard News Nigeria