By Davies Iheamnachor

The Federal Government has commenced the retaining of science teachers in secondary schools in the South-South region.

This was as the National Union of Teachers, NUT, has hailed the programme as vital, adding that teachers were overdue for retraining.

The 3 Days Capacity Building Workshop on Integrated ICT and New Computer-Based Technologies into Science Teaching and Education for Science Teachers, is organised for Rivers State by Hon. Ogundu Chindah, the House of Representatives Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Duxon Limited with support from Advanced Space Technology Applications Laboratory, Uyo, National Space Research and Development Agency, Federal Ministry of Science and Technology.

Speaking while flagging off the training in Port Harcourt, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnah Onu, noted that the FG was committed to repositioning the teaching of sciences in secondary schools.

Ogbonna, who was represented by, Dr Kenneth Uchua, the keynote speaker for the training, said the training was aimed at building capacity of teachers in the field.

He said: “It is an expanded programme involving the Ministry of Science and Technology and the Rep member for Obio/Akpor ensured that people of his Constituency benefited.

“This programme will build the capacity and competence of teachers in various areas that will benefit our schools, students and the society. There is a need for these refresher courses to breach the gap of the challenges facing secondary schools in learning and teaching of sciences.

“There is also the issues of instrumentation and data, the ministry of science and technology and through the National Space Research and Development Agencis, going to make available seartalight data another things needed.”

However, the Rep member representing Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency, Ogundu Kingsley Chindah, said the programme was to secure the future of students in public secondary schools.

Chindah, who was represented by Kenneth Oparanti, the Administrator of the Federal House of Reps Constituency Office, said over 70 teachers drawn from public secondary schools within Obio/Akpor benefitted from the training.

Chindah said: “Why we are carrying out this programme is to secure the future of our children. We need to let our children know that almost in everything today, there is ICT.

“This training is to ensure capacity building for science teachers. We have over 70 teachers in this train from all the over 70 secondary schools in Obio/Akpor.

“We have looked at the teachers, who are we without them? So we need to improve the teachers, they will in turn transfer this knowledge to our students. This will create a long term impact.”

