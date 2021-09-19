By Rotimi Ojomoyela

The Senate President Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Farouq Yahaya, have urged Nigerians to support the Federal Government in the fight against bandits, terrorists and kidnappers.

The duo also urged Nigerians to see the security challenges presently confronting the country as a national issue rather than ethnic one which needs a collective efforts to defeat.

The duo spoke yesterday in Iyin Ekiti when Lawan was conferred with the chieftaincy title of Akorewolu of Iyin Ekiti by Oluyin, Oba Adeola Adeniyi Ajakaye.

Lawan, who represents Yobe North, stormed the town in company of over 30 senators, including the federal lawmaker representing Ekiti Central, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who donated a bus to the Oluyin- in- Council.

Lawan , who thanked the monarch for the honour, said: “The Nineth Senate has done what we need to do to make Nigeria great. Our leaders who set a vision for the country came from different constituencies , backgrounds , religious inclinations , but they had a vision that Nigeria should be best in Africa .

“ Challenges were faced, but those leaders dealt with some of them and subdued them. Other subsequent leaders also had a vision to make Nigeria a country that will be progressive, develop.

“Today, we are facing some challenges. like our former leaders used to do, we are also dealing with these challenges. The present Senate is dealing with the challenges facing the country despite our political and religious differences.

“Now, we are facing security challenges all over the country. Political, religious and traditional leaders must come together. Whether the problem is predominant in the Northwest or Northeast or Southwest or East, all hands must be on the deck to resolve all these challenges”.

Also speaking about the insecurity situation facing Nigeria, the Chief of Army Staff, Yahaya, said the Nigerian Army is working tirelessly to secure the nation by containing terrorists and bandits, killing and kidnapping the citizens, thereby subjecting the nation to unnecessary chaos and panic.

“The Armed Forces are doing their best to secure the nation and we will continue in the task of making Nigeria free from this present situation.

“Security is a business of everybody, all stakeholders , particularly the community leaders. It is the responsibility of every Nigerian. We appeal to Nigerians to join us in the task of securing the nation”.

Vanguard News Nigeria