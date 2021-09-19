The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, assured the people of the Republic of China that Nigeria would continue to explore ways of expanding vibrant bilateral cooperation with China.

.Mohammed, who was represented by Mrs Rose Kwarsen, Director, Cultural Industries and Heritage, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, said the bilateral cooperation would be strengthened through the Ministry of Information and Culture.

The Minister gave the assurance during a mid-autumn festival, National day celebration, Nigeria first SGEL cup Chinese Wushu championship final performance and award night held in Lagos.

This was organised by Hauxing Arts Troupe in Nigeria, the Chinese community, the consulate and WUSHU Development Association of Nigeria.

Mohammed said this would be within the framework of the protocol on implementation of cultural cooperation and exchanges between Nigeria and China in Beijing, signed in 2018.

He commended the organisers of the programme, China industrial and commercial enterprises association and the Nigeria-China business council for their collective efforts in support of government policies on cultural and educational relationship between Nigeria and China.

“It is instructive to note that the bilateral relations between Nigeria and China dates back to over five decades.

“The cultural relations between the two countries were concretised with the signing of the agreement on cultural and educational cooperation in March 1990.

“The cooperation between the two countries has witnessed several cultural activities and exchanges in sphere of arts, music, dance, exhibition, cultural administration, training and capacity building of cultural officers.

“And recently, the development of cultural industries centres in Nigeria amongst others,” he said.

The Minister said that also worthy of note was the fact that the Chinese films which were derivatives of the Chinese performing arts had been regular feature especially in commercial cinema houses in Nigeria.

He noted that these were watched by various strata of Nigerian society.

“I remember with nostalgia, 1990s when the Chinese film week was an annual programme at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos, the halls were usually packed full as every young man aspired to be the “Bruce Lee of Nigeria”,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Minister got a merit award from the Chinese community in Nigeria, having played a major role in information dissemination to improve the bilateral relations between China and Nigeria.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria