The Federal Government has signed an agreement with the Arabian Chamber of Commerce to attract big investors into the country ahead of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr Ibrahim Haruna, Deputy Director/Head, Press and Public Relations Unit, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment made this known in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Nigerian– Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce (NAGCC) is a model bilateral trade association dedicated to the development of prosperous business relationships and economic contacts between Nigeria and all the Arabian Gulf countries (Saudi-Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait & Oman). Its board and members are leading entrepreneurs and companies who enjoy excellent business relations in Nigeria the Arabian Gulf Countries.

The objectives of the Chamber are to promote its members in Nigeria and the Arabian Gulf States, to facilitate the economic relations between Nigerian and Arabian Gulf companies, and to provide trade information and business consultancy services to its members and other potential partners.

Speaking at the event in Abuja, the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, said the agreement was not limited to the area of trade forum alone.

Adebayo represented by the Director, Legal of the ministry, Mr Danjuma Alhassan stressed that the MoU would enhance Trade and Investment promotion and strengthen business relationships between Nigeria and Gulf countries.

According to the minister, the MoU will further enhance dissemination of vital market information, host conferences, seminars and business fora.

“To boost business opportunities and funding of the upcoming Expo 2020 Dubai. The agreement would formalise a collaborative business relationship between the ministry and Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce, “he said.

He emphasised that the Nigerian-Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce was self-funding and a bilateral trade association dedicated to the development of business relationships.

“Cultural and socio-economic forum between Nigeria and all the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries (GCCC), aimed at the promotion and facilitation of economic relationship between Nigeria and Arabian Gulf Countries

“Especially in the area of trade information and financial and technical support,” he said.

Earlier, the representative of Nigerian Arabian Gulf Chamber of Commerce Mr Theodore Mayaki, commended the ministry for the initiative.

Mayaki promised to abide by the content of the MoU for the benefit of both parties, stressing that the NAGCC.