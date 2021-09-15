.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs Margaret Adeseye has assured improved, effective and efficient service delivery to Lagosians. Saying the organization will make use of the government’s investment in infrastructure to its maximum use.

Adeseye disclosed this during a strategic meeting held at the Ikeja Fire Station with officers and men of the Agency to chart a way forward on efficient service delivery to achieve the Key Performance Indicators, KPIs, set towards making Lagos a 21st-century economy.

Advising officers to focus on discipline and dedication to the ethics of the profession, Adeseye said “there is no room for indiscipline as bad eggs will be fished out and decisively dealt with in accordance with the Fire and Civil Service Rules and Regulations.”

She acknowledged Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s support towards mitigating fire emergencies, rescue, public order and safety in the State while admonishing firemen to get acquainted with emerging trends, especially as the agency is moving towards digital management systems after completion of renovation works in all the State’s fire stations.

Adeseye hinted that the new Fire and Rescue Service Bill 2021, among other things, would address the welfare of the firefighters as officers reciprocate the government’s gesture with an optimal dedication to duty.

“You should bear in mind that your job to save lives and property is service to mankind and humanity and no strings should be attached”, she said.

….…As LASG trains, equips 100 firefighters for service

Following the passing out parade of 100 newly recruited Firefighters by Lagos State Government recently, the Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Mrs. Adeseye Margaret presented necessary work tools to the newly employed officers including Personal Protective Clothing needed for effective discharge of their duties.

The Director, while unveiling the new crop of Firefighters at the Agency Headquarters, Alausa, Ikeja, having completed six months of intensive training, stated that the officers are expected to boost the effectiveness of the Agency in Fire Safety, Rescue and Firefighting Operations.

She reminded the officers that the Personal Protective Clothing which is essential for their maximum protection was provided by the State Government to combat Fires and keep the Firefighters safe and secured as they perform their statutory duties.

While admonishing the newly inducted Officers, Adeseye stressed that the focus should be on the prevention of fire outbreaks.

According to her, “Saving life (rescue), protection of lives and property from the destructive consequences of Fire and related emergencies should be the priority as “The best Fire fought is the one prevented”.