By Benjamin Njoku

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky turned 30 on August 31, and it was a sight to behold as he threw a lavish birthday party with many female celebrities coming around to show him love.

Prior to his lavish birthday bash, female celebrities were busy sharing birthday messages with the cross-dresser on social media.

Some of them went as far as addressing him as ‘she’ , an indication that Bobrisky is now more accepted among women than he’s welcomed in the mix of his fellow men.

One of the messages from Faith Ojo, reads : “It’s your day today, you have done so much for yourself and you deserve to be celebrated. As you add another year today, you have added more grace to succeed in all you do. Keep pushing yourself to the top of the ladder, you deserve everything. Happy Birthday my darling @bobrisky222. Guys, let’s wish her an amazing birthday.”

In another message, ex-BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke prayed that God should enlarge the coast of Bobrisky, while actress Mercy Aigbe asked the cross-dresser to keep soaring.

Plus-size actress, Eniola Badmus wrote; “Happy birthday to the baddest of them all @bobrisky222.”

Bobrisky had promised to shut down social media by hosting a party that people would talk about for a long time. Meanwhile, a video of his birthday bash, which is trending on social media captured the moment Eniola Badmus, reality star, Erica among other female celebrities joined Bobrisky on the dance floor and rained several N500 notes and dollars on him.

