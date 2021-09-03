By Haruna Aliyu,Birnin Kebbi

A member of the federal house of representatives, representing Arewa Dandi local governments federal constituency honourable Umar Abdullahi kamba zimbo who spoke through his media aid Alhaji Manir Samaila in Birnin kebbi Friday has said that he has installed at least 700 solar electricity power panels in many villages under his constituency.

The gesture according to him was part of his projects geared towards providing meaningful development to his people as their representative at the lower chamber of the National assembly.

On healthcare delivery project aspect honourable Zimbo had organised free health outreach in Dandi and it’s environs where no fewer than 3000 vulnerable persons received free medical services and free drugs,to further assist his people to access basic healthcare he contributed fifty percent out of the hundred percent needed to construct a community hospital at Tungar mai Zuma.

Zimbo also constructed six classrooms with an office at GSS Lema to assist the children of the poor to get the basic western education,he also donated hospital gadgets to Arewa Dandi hospital in order to save lives and improve the performance of the health facility.

In 2020 honourable zimbo bought and distributed 400 Jamb forms to applicants in Dandi local government to assist further their education at the tertiary level.

On youth empowerments,the law maker has distributed no fewer than 34 tricycles to his constituents and had sponsored over nine school leavers to study health related courses currently in school,he empowered 10,000 vulnerable women with start up capital.

He urged his colleagues in the state to emulate him by assisting both the state and the federal government in job creation and empowerments.