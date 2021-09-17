.

“… you can have ten thousand teachers, but there is only one father. I realized that fatherhood isn’t necessarily a naturally assumed position and it is most definitely not biological.

Just as respect is earned, so is fatherhood earned.”

“The position the father holds in the life of a child is immeasurable. It is a great responsibility that if taken with levity may put a dent in a child’s life. What’s more? Growing up as a child with two men you can call father but be absent for most of the important aspects of your life.

The only semblance of a father figure in your life appeared in the kindness of strangers. This is deeply upsetting, and it is the reality of many people. Olanrewaju Olumide, a testimony of such circumstances has written his story to encourage and sow the seed of hope in many that could be going through this.”

In his story, Olanrewaju Olumide takes us through the different stages of his life so far; his weaknesses, strengths, choices and decisions are all laid bare. He walks us through his childhood to his adulthood and how he managed the different challenges life threw his way. All these, he put in three phases.

Unconscious seed is the first phase. It explores his childhood and his growing into the consciousness that his father would be absent from his life. This reality takes some getting used to. Olanrewaju processed this as best as his young mind could but failed at keeping it together.

He was sensitive and filled with such deep emotions that it was a matter of time before he imploded. He began to run away from home at the slightest altercation. I would say he didn’t just want to run away from home, he wanted to run away from his reality. What wouldn’t he give to live with his own father and mother under the same roof in those moments? Nonetheless, the school brought a distraction, if not a relief.

The second phase, additional nutrients, is largely based on his university life and some of the major choices he made during his twenties. Reading about Olanrewaju’s role and commitments to the Faculty of Law in UNILAG arouses a mixture of awe and inspiration. This part of the story packs a lot of nuggets.

From being a not so confident kid to presiding over the Tax club in his faculty, one would definitely agree that he has come a long way. Most interesting is the fact that he hardly ever followed the crowd, but he listened to them. And when he was ready to say “I do” he definitely made sure to stir up controversy by being unconventional.

The last phase, the sprout, sees him starting a law firm with his spouse and affirming his faith wholeheartedly. He is definitely not one to shy away from his beliefs. He noted how difficult and rough the road was to being his own boss, but God played a role in helping him stand on his feet. Sheer grit and hard work on his part set the ball rolling.

I believe that having mentors also played a role in setting his path clearly. Mentors are there for guidance and Olanrewaju respected their opinions. But this didn’t override his own judgments and opinions, after all it is his journey.

Olanrewaju Olumide’s story is one of denial to acceptance.

He might still be young and yet to fully live life, but it can be said that the one he has lived so far has been full. Left Field is a testament to that. Now as a father, he is consciously present in his child’s life, learning and unlearning things so he can be a better one.

For those looking to expand their minds and sharpen their reflections, as well as those interested in integrating themselves into the politics of law in the university or desire a good dose of inspiration for living outside of the box, Left Field is an all-rounder. It definitely lives up to its title.