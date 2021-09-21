By Damilola Ogunsakin

Tom Ford’s Husband and partner of 35 years, fashion journalist Richard Buckley is dead.

Richard died at the age of 72 after a long illness.

Tom Ford’s team confirmed the news in a statement that reads: “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of his beloved husband of 35 years, Richard Buckley.

Buckley passed away with both is Husband and Son Jack by his side at their LA home. He was said to have died of “natural causes after a long illness.’

“Richard passed away peacefully at their home in Los Angeles with Tom and their son Jack by his side. He died of natural causes after a long illness.”

The couple started dating after they met at a fashion show in 1986 and officially married in 2014 shortly after same-sex marriage was legalized in the US.

The couple have an eight-year-old son, Alexander John ‘Jack’ Buckley Ford.

