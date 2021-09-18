Popular disc jockey and daughter of a billionaire, Florence Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy set tongues wagging on social media Thursday, after she shared a video of the moment she returned from an outing and kissed one of her puppies, Dudu.

In the video, Cuppy who looked unkempt after a busy day carried one of her puppies, Dudu and apologized to the puppy with a kiss for being a bad mother.

According to the popular DJ, she was sorry for going out and leaving the puppy at home. She then proceeded to bring out her tongue and her puppy also did the same as they shared a quick peck.

Since then, fans have been flooding Cuppy’s Instagram page to condemn her action.

One of the fans identified as universalbigb wrote, “Which kinda madness be this bikonu …if you no wan respect yourself…respect your father nah.”

Another fan who frowned at her action also wrote: “Dogs and other animals can live with certain bacteria without them even feeling it, e.g salmonella. A dangerous bacteria such as salmonella can kill any human if not properly managed. Now I’m wondering why on earth a sane person will tongue to tongue a dog.”

For wahaladeyonline: “Wahala for who no know say dog don dey service some ladies.”

mazi_ohamadike_ wrote: “Now you know why they are buying puppies. ? Don’t say I didn’t warn you . Stay away from any girl that had a puppy because you are definitely gonna eat from same pot with the dog.”