Fani-Kayode has no electoral value; he’s coming to destroy APC — Joe Igbokwe

Joe Igbokwe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

All Progressives Congress, APC, chieftain and Special Adviser to Governor Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Drainage and Water Resources, Joe Igbokwe, has faulted the party for accepting former Minister of Aviation, Mr. Femi Fani-Kayode, FFK, who defected from Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Thursday.

Vanguard reported that Fani-Kayode was, on Thursday, presented to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of APC, and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, Igbokwe, in social media posts that have gone viral, expressed sadness that Fani-Kayode, who he said was not coming to add value to the party, was given a red carpet treatment while his (Igbokwe) efforts go unappreciated.

When Vanguard contacted him on Friday to authenticate the posts and seek further reaction, Igbokwe said he believed that FFK’s coming into the party will not add any electoral value, but tear the party apart.

Igbokwe told Vanguard, “Fani-Kayode is coming to destroy the party. FFK has no electoral value and is not a politically stable man. He thrives where there is something to feast on.”

In one social media post, Igbokwe wrote: “Despite all my push for APC, Abuja has not given me a phone call talk more of inviting me for a coffee with the C-in-C.

“But here is a political charlatan and prostitute being given a red carpet in seat of power-Abuja.”

Another post on Facebook by Igbokwe read in part: “What am I trying to do? What am I trying to make? APC NATIONAL should stand up and take responsibility. Let me not talk about countless APC foot soldiers across Nigeria.

“They shout for APC on empty stomachs. They are called names on a daily basis and accepted all the insults with equanimity and soundness of mind.

“They love Nigeria. They love APC. They love PMB. They love the humongous work APC is doing across.

“They see it. They feel it. They are unrepentant Buharists. They work without anybody giving them a pat on the back.

“They work day and night and even do the work of publicity secretary with their own data and yet nobody cares for them and even the system they are slaving for have not recognised them.

“I have tried my best in Lagos to bring them together on few occasions, pleading for patience and understanding but there is no respite.

“Yet APC will be going round bringing charlatans, enemies, and dolts into the party at the drop a hat.

“APC should look inwards and do the needful. A labourer deserves his pay. Reward hard work and the people will do more.”

