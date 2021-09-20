…commences seven days rites

By Gabriel Olawale

The Anona community of Igarra, in Akoko-Edo local government area on Friday commenced a-7 day traditional rites heralding the passage of High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, the Otu of Igarra.

A statement from the Anona Community and the MAYAKI AKPEJI family in Igarra, Akoko-Edo LGA of Edo State said the rites for the late Monarch would terminate on Thursday.

The statement said, “It is with great joy and gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the transition to glory of our Father, Uncle, Grandfather and GreatGrand Father, High Chief Joseph Mayaki Akpeji, the Otu of Igarra and Head of the Anona Clan.

“Until his demise, the Otu of Igarra was the Traditional Head of Anona Community, and Chairman, Eziobe Traditional Council of Igarra.

“At the age of 90 (1931 – 2021), our beloved father, grandfather, and great grandfather passed on in his beloved Igarra, surrounded by those his life was in service of: family and community.

“History will remember his dedication to duty, extraordinary contributions to the development of education, and decades of selfless service to Igarra, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area and Edo State.

“His reign was without blemish, rancour nor divisions, rather it was and now is, one united family ties.

“A renowned educationist who broke government monopoly in the education sector and provided access to hundreds of rural residents, he served passionately and with utmost care for the people as one of the longest reigning monarchs (1973-2021) in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area.”