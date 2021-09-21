By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Tuesday, said the refusal by the Buhari Presidency to expose sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, vindicates its position that the All Progressives Congress, APC, government has been providing official cover for terrorists and bandits pillaging the nation.

The party was reacting to a comment credited to Femi Adesina, Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, where he said that Presidency is not interested in naming and shaming terrorism sponsors, whose names were allegedly sent to the federal government by the Government of the United Arab Emirates.

In a statement signed by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP held that “the decision of the APC-led government to cover the identity of sponsors of mindless mass killings, maiming, rapping, kidnapping of our compatriots as well as the endless violent marauding of our communities under the APC watch, validates our stand that such individuals have connections with the APC.”

The statement further read: “This unpatriotic stance by the Buhari Presidency raises serious national anxieties of high-level complicity in the administration and further explains the reported compromising of our security system in the escalated killings and acts of terrorism in our country in the last six years under the APC.

“Nigerians can see why the APC-led administration has failed to take decisive steps to tackle terrorism, why it prefers to negotiate with terrorists and even makes case for them, instead of apprehending and prosecuting them, as witnessed in the beheading of rice farmers in Borno state

“The PDP had always alerted of a connection between the APC and terrorists ravaging various parts of our nation and how the APC, as a party, had always failed to forcefully condemn acts of terrorism in our country.

” APC has failed to account for the bandits, thugs and hoodlums it imported from neighboring countries to unleash violence on Nigerians and muscle the 2019 elections.

“If the APC and its administration have nothing to cover, our party challenges them to immediately publish the names of the sponsors of terrorism given to it by the UAE, instead of this vexatious desperation to provide official cover for them.”

