By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

Farmers in Kogi State have been enjoyed to enforced the use of weights and measures for sale of their produces.

The Kogi State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Investment, Trade and Investment, (Weights and Measures Department), Dr. Adams Ella stated this weekend during the two days workshop on Standard Weights and Measures for farmers in the state under the Value Chain Development Program (VCDP).

Dr. Ella said the use of Weights and Measures for sales of grains and other farm produces will eliminate the major challenges smallholder farmers face in getting fair prices for their produce.

Speaking on “The Rules and Regulation and Enforcement of the use of Standard Weights and Measures”, Ella said farmers in the state are still used to the old system of packaging without weighing before selling to middlemen, thereby, depriving farmers of the extra kilos.

“Buyers often take advantage by demanding their bags are filled to the brim instead of paying by weight.

“Farmers must get conversant with the Weights and Measures ACT CAP as it is a legal binding of packaging and branding their product.

“These will help them cut losses in domestic and export trade, resolve disputes, protects consumers from exploitation from use of inaccurate weighing/measuring instrument and guide the producer to minimize losses; as well as make it easy to export their products”

Dr. Ella said the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) had last year raised alarm that made in Nigeria products were being rejected in global market because of packaging and are looking for ways to checkmate those rejection.

He likewise harped on the words of Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo emphasising on the importance of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (ACTFA) as a potential to Industrialize Nigeria

“Nigeria therefore needs a robust national quality infrastructure, with a weights and measures agency at the center to harness these potentials.”

He urged farmers at the workshop to meet with their colleagues in the rural areas and explore ways to scale-up the adoption and institutionalisation of the weights and measures across the country.

He said the farmers must begin to see the benefits of adopting the weights measurement system in order to meet up with the global target.

Ella said Nigerians must respect the law which compelled farmers and buyers to adhere to the weight system as government will soon commence enforcement.

The training which have participants drawn across the state was aimed at building the capacity of participating smallholder farmers on the correct use of Weights for their produce.