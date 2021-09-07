Bandits

By Bashir Bello

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have launched a fresh attack on Bakori Housing Units in Bakori local government area of Katsina State and abducted a former Director of National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Ahmed Abdulkadir and his 15-year-old daughter, Laila.

In another development, the bandits invaded Isa Kaita College of Education, IKCOE, in Dutsinma where it kidnapped the children of the College’s Deputy Provost and one other.

Journalists were told that the bandits on Monday night stormed the Bakori residence of Abdulkadir (former General Manager, Katsina State Television, KTTV) and started shooting sporadically before whisking him and his teenage daughter away.

It was also gathered that the bandits kidnapped three other persons who later escaped when the bandits ran into a vigilante group who engaged them in gun battle on their way out of the area.

Source in Dutsinma said the bandits upon arriving at the college proceeded to the residence of the Deputy Provost, Dr Isma’il Ado Funtua where they tied the gateman and kidnapped the children, Usman and Aminu as well as son of his junior sister, Abdullahi.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing in this report, the Katsina State Police authorities were yet to make any official statement on the incident.

