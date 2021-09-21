Ex-Lagos Lawmaker, King Sunny Ade's wife, Ajoke Adegeye, is dead

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, and wife of legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye is dead.

The deceased who was also a former Chairmanship Aspirant under the platform of All Progressives Congress,APC, in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area, reportedly died in the early hours of Tuesday.

Adegeye, a devoted and loyal party member of the APC, died after a brief sickness.

As of press time, the cause of her death was unknown. A source, told Vanguard that the death could have been as a result of cancer which the deceased had battled for a long time before she succumed finally to death.

However, Mr George Folarin Olawande, confirmed the death on behalf of the family in a statement on Tuesday.

The statement read in part: “We wish to formally inform, friends, well-wishers, political associates, and the general public that Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye passed on after a brief illness during the early hours of Tuesday, 21st September 2021.

“Hon Risikat Ajoke Adegeye was a Honourable Member in the 6th Assembly of the Lagos State House of Assembly.

“She will be greatly missed not only by her immediate family but also by her political associates and followers. Further information in respect to her burial ceremony will be announced later after extensive consultations with the family.

“Thank you as we pray that she continues to rest peacefully and eternally with the Almighty God.”

Vanguard News Nigeria