By Dirisu Yakubu

Former governor of Ekiti state, Mr. Segun Oni, Wednesday obtained the nomination and expression of interest forms to vie for the state’s gubernatorial election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Addressing journalists shortly after purchase of the forms on behalf of the former governor, Director-General of the Segun Oni Campaign Organization, Hon. Yemi Arokodare said the people of Ekiti are waiting for the return of Segun.

“We have come to pick the PDP’s nomination form to express Segun Oni’s firm and profound interest to contest and win the party’s primaries and emerge victorious at the governorship election in 2022.

“The people of Ekiti state and party members have been anticipating this epochal moment, which officially validates the interest of Chief Segun Oni in the governorship race”.

Arokodare said the message of Ekiti people to the PDP is very loud and clear, declaring “Segun Oni we know, Segun Oni we want, give us Segun Oni as your candidate and we will do the rest.

“We shall use our votes to deliver and usher in a PDP-led government in Ekiti state. Today, anyone can visit Ekiti state to do a survey and general assessment. The civil servants are waiting, pensioners, farmers, traders, women, and youths are all waiting.

“People living with disabilities are waiting, even the men are waiting. Everyone is waiting for the emergence of Segun Oni as the candidate of the PDP, to elect and crown him as the next governor of the state.”

The DG Campaign explained that the people of Ekiti state once tasted the administration of Chief Segun Oni from 2007-2010. “For them, it is still the best experience in terms of a people-driven government, good governance, and open government”.

Arokodare further argued that the popularity and acceptance of Chief Segun Oni in Ekiti State “is very special and unique in its own way, and it is strategic to the PDP winning the governorship seat in 2022”.

Vanguard News Nigeria