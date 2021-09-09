Concerned leaders and stakeholders of Presidential Amnesty Programme phase 3 have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (Rtd) as the substantive Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme to enable him to continue his laudable service to the people of the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria at large .

The Ex – Agitators, at a meeting held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, issued a communique, which clearly stated that Dikio came to office with a divine mandate ordained by God to sanitize the system for them in PAP Phase 3.

Ex – Agitator, Markson Isere, aka General lJB, a leader in PAP phase 3, in his speech said: ” Dikio is a visionary leader, a public servant with unique leadership quality and a mindset to transform PAP positively.

General lJB said Dikio ensured that he put the programme on track for the real people who disarmed voluntarily and duly captured in the documentation process not to be shortchanged to massage the ego of some greedy few individuals.”

General lJB, who further expressed solidarity towards the interim Administrator stated that the transparent policies of Col. Milland *Dixon* Dikio( Rtd) do not favour the cabals who are rattled by the current reforms in the office, because they have been sitting on the progress of the beneficiaries of the Programme deliberately until God’s Mercy brought in Dikio.

The Leader, in his Press statement, disclosed that

within the short period of Dikio’s assumption of office, a lot has been done in the PAP office, particularly the ongoing verification exercise, Which we have been crying for without any respite.

He also explained that the exercise will unearth

alot of abnomalities and clear the *Augean* stable for a better PAP that will serve the original purpose for its establishment.

He assured the PAP delegates from the various States that all those enlisted and documented Will get their benefits under Dikio.

General lJB thanked High Chief Government Ekpomupolo aka Tompolo, HRM Ateke Tom, Tripple General Awe, the Director of DSS, in Abuja, Rivers, and Delta State for their cooperation and

understanding.

General Parker Waretimi , Chief General Oyinkuro Ereboh, and General Matu Kumoko aka Woman Tompolo, Who spoke on behalf of Bayelsa State remarked: ” Milland Dikio and Alfred Kemepade, the HOR *integration* are a team that is God sent to wipe away the tears of the oppressed Ex – Agitators, Particularly those of us in phase 3, the Niger Delta Region and Nigeria at large.

The trio of the Generals representing Bayelsa State observed in their various speeches that since the arrival of Milland Dikio and Alfred Kemepado, many things they were denied of in the Amnesty office are beginning to be unfolded, hence we are sending this compassionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari for the confirmation of Dikio as the substantive Administrator of PAP.

The Bayelsa reps added: ” We also want President Buhari to be reminded and be guided by the fact that we are clamouring for Dikio’s confirmation based on the Pedigree of his credible performance, as we have it as a rule in the game of football, you don’t change a winning team if you truly cherish the goals.”

They continued saying: ” ln order to sustain the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta, we are sincerely appealing to all Politicians and other relevant stakeholders to rally around Dikio and Alfred so that they can do more for the Niger Delta region through the instrumentality of the PAP office.”

General Jumbo Dieprinye aka Salt Water

and General Daniel Lawson,aka Don Prof. Who made their contributions

on behalf of Rivers State posited:

” Based on the positive impact Milland Dikio and Alfred Kemepado has made in changing the narratives of those of us who have long been oppressed in PAP Phase 3 through their unique initiatives we are using this forum to appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Dikio as the substantive Administrator of PAP Programme . Dikio has done so much, as his proactive effort

turned us into businessmen and entrepreneurs with functional Cooperative Societies. “

General Jumbo and General Lawson , the Rivers delegates explained further: ” Another reason why we want President Buhari to endorse Dikio to serve in full capacity as the PAP Administrator is that today instead of being seen as a threat to the nation, through Dikio’s effort, we are now business-oriented

people contributing our quota to the Nation’s building effort.”

The Rivers State Generals continued: ” Since there is always room for improvement, we the Rivers State Generals canvassed the view that there is need to increase the monthly stipends. Therefore, we call on the PAP management to consider an upward review of the stipend policy

from N65,000.to,N150,000.”

Ex -Agitator Ofovwi Clement, aka General Oloye, General Onos Diyo, and gen. Lucky Jonah, aka oil money Who represented Delta State at the

Meeting in their separate speeches concurred with the earlier speakers that

Dikio’s performance merits his endorsement by Mr. President as the

substantive Administrator of PAP.

General Oloye, General Onos Diyo and General Lucky Jonah

emphasized in their statements that one good reason they are calling on President Buhari to confirm Dikio is his readiness to unearth the PAP phase 3 slots that were shared amongst the

cabals through the ongoing verification exercise so that we who are the bonafide People disarmed and shortlisted in phase 3 can enjoy our benefits.

The Poised and resolute Delta reps warned that those standing on the path of justice by trying to block the transparent approach of Dikio for the phase 3 leaders to get their rightful slots, leadership training, empowerment, and escorting allowance will surely meet their Waterloo.

General Oloye thanked Hon. Ezekiel SA to Governor Okowa on Security, Hon Kingsley Muturu, and others for their cooperation in the struggle so far.

General Godsgift lgoli aka Lato Marine representing Akwa lbom State in his speech pointed out saying: ” We want Mr. President to listen to the people and confirm Dikio since we have attested

to the fact that he has not failed us in any area of his core mandate in the implementation of the PAP Programme.

General Lato added: ” Dikio has done credibly well, that is why we are calling on Mr. President to graciously confirm him as the substantive administrator.

The man, through his magnanimous disposition, has touched and served our needs guided by the spirit of fairness Justice, and equity as he takes PAP to the next level.”

Continuing, General Lato observed: “Another reason we want Dikio confirmed by Mr President is that we are optimistic because of his transparency, we believe he will use the instruments of his good office to include the Phase 3 in the Leadership training Which has been done for phase one and two in order to give those of us in phase 3 a sense of belonging.”

General Godstime Ogidigba Who represented Edo State in his message said: We want President Buhari to confirm Dikio to maintain the fragile peace we are enjoying right now in the Niger Delta Region.

General Godstime the Edo State Mouthpiece explained that since Dikio assumption of office, there is

a considerable reduction of illegal bunkering in the Niger region.

General Abel ldonor who also spoke said: “Let me emphasize that we want PAP to consider the unlisted and undocumented Ex- Agitators Who have their original JTF documents and Police report but have not been shortlisted before, should be considered for stipends payment.

General Matthew Abale,and General Taiye ldolor speaking on behalf of Ondo State in their statement emphasized: ” We are calling on PMB to

graciously confirm Dikio because of his good intentions towards the success of PAP having weathered the storm so far to prove distractors wrong that he is strong and capable of checkmating the tidal backlash of people with ulterior motives bent on sabotaging the laudable Mission statement of PAP.

The Abuja reps of PAP Phase 3, General Wilberforce Emomotimi aka Momos in

his summation statement asserted thus: ” Since Dikio is appointed to serve us the people and we all are here passing a vote of confidence on his performance so far, I think wise counsel demands that President Buhari should listen and

confirm Dikio to do more in his determination to reposition the PAP for

greater service to the Niger Delta Ex- Agitators in particular and the region in general.

The opinions expressed by the various representatives, concerned leaders, and stakeholders of PAP Phase 3 attest to one fact that Dikio is a round peg in a round hole, General Wilberforce concluded.

