By Samuel Oyadongha

YENAGOA HUNDREDS of youths from the Niger Delta have thrown their weight behind the clamour for the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to declare his aspiration to contest the 2023 Presidential election, declaring their readiness to mobilise and support his candidature within and outside the region.

The youths under the aegis of the Niger Delta APC Youth Vanguard (NDAYV), In an online statement, argued that the choice of Gov Yahaya Bello was made after taking a closer look at the list of possible presidential aspirants with clear connect with millions of youths in the six geo-political zones and have come to the conclusion that Gov. Yahaya Bello stands out among them all.

According to the group, though the youths under the NDAYV which are made up of members of the All Progressive Youths and Ex-agitators with stakeholders cut across the region who are core believers of President Muhammadu Buhari led APC federal government assured Bello that they are behind his 2023 presidential movement, “they will always throw their full weight behind him at all times as our highly respected committed hard working party faithful, as a patriotic detribalized TRUE Nigerian with a clear conscience of truth.”

The group’s President/National Coordinator, ‘Gen’ Fiawei Pathfinder and Secretary, A.K.Peters, pointed out that they have started a promotional campaign to spearhead massive registration into the ruling party, the APC and embarked on support programmes to assist in the INEC on going registration exercise at various communities, wards, polling units and fishing camps in the Niger Delta region, “while we did the sensitization and mobilization of these young people, whom we have earlier made to register and collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) ahead of 2023 general elections in order to enable the APC party to retain power at the center come 2023.

“All these are geared towards strengthening our support base for the choice of youth mind aspirations come 2023. We have keenly watched and seen the great infrastructural, peace security stability, and economic developmental strides in Kogi State for the past six years and we are really proud of Gov Yahaya Bello because of the litany of achievements he has recorded so far.

“Our choice of Gov Yahaya Bello is based on his great role to stabilize the polity at national level in many fora. He has, at different times, demonstrated loyalty and commitment to Mr President and the affairs of the party with action borne out of passion to ensure our great party is united and remains unbeatable at state level and at the centre as well.

“We believe in your vision and deeds of kindness to better the lives of poor Nigerians, and we will join you in this great work based on our reputation and track record to make your presidential ambition a reality come 2023.

“From our assessment on your patriotism, especially, your sincerity of purpose and clarification on national issues which almost consumed the country, but you never hesitated to boldly take the bull by the horn to address and settle such critical issues.

“The stoppage of the strike action by the amalgamated food suppliers union by northern food producers and suppliers to southern Nigeria, which almost divided the unity of the country and would have led to serious bloodbath and outright civil war if not for your timely fearless intervention and wise wisdom applied to douse the tension and ugly situation would have led to bloodbath between the North and the South .

“We want to use this medium to urge Nigerians from all works of life across the six geo-political zone. We call on all Christian faithfuls and Islamic leaders, Emirs and traditional rulers from the north and the southern part of the country to join in the support for Gov Yahaya Bello 2023 presidential movement which is a clarion call to serve our motherland.

“It is a divine project that will give birth to a fresh air of peaceful coexistence without any religion undertone, bias nor sentiment and without any political differences devoid of hate speech.”

Vanguard News Nigeria