By Emma Nnadozie

A former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase, two retired Deputy Inspectors-General of Police, Azubuko Udah and Barrister Frederick Taiwo Lakanu, Thursday, poured encomiums on retiring Commissioner of Police in-charge of Ogun state, Edward Awolowo Ajogun as he bows out today in a blaze of glory from the Nigeria police force.

Former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase who designed the most effective and proactive arm of the Force, the Intelligence Response Team, IRT, said CP Ajogu worked under him at IGP’s Secretariat during the days of Tafa Balogun as Inspector General of Police. Arase who was described by ex- president Olusegun Obasanjo as “an eloquent officer with unparalleled ideas” stated that Ajogun is a seasoned police officer.

In his words ”I align with my colleagues on the sterling qualities of Edward. I celebrate and appreciate him for his fertile mind and vivid imagination in internal security management. He was tactically and operationally deep. I am glad he didn’t drop the ball, as l look back on our drinking from the fountain of knowledge from the grandmasters. He will find fulfillment in retirement as he was not mercantile in his policing culture.”

Retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police and Chairman, Nigeria Police Force Micro Finance Bank, Barrister Azubuko Udah in his contribution said he met CP Ajogun when he ( Udah) was the commissioner of police in-charge of INTERPOL, 18 years ago. According to Udah, Ajogun, then, was one of the aides of IGP. Tafa Adebayo Balogun.and he was humble, intelligent and listened attentively to both Junior and senior officers. He was not arrogant. He respected everyone. .He is a seasoned police officer and very unassuming.

Another retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police who spoke glowingly about CP Ajogun, Barrister Fredrick Taiwo Lakanu stated: . “We both worked under IGP Balogun. While I was the Principal Staff Officer, PSO, in charge of Lagos, he was a Personal Assistant to Oga. We had a cordial relationship because of his intelligence and obedience. He is a fantastic officer.”

Ajogun who will disengage from the force today upon his attainment of 60 years is a Lawyer.

The Akoko-Edo, Edo state born Cop, an astute officer, took over from Mr Kenneth Embrimson in June 2020 as CP Ogun state. It is on record that violent crimes such armed robbery; kidnapping, assassination, rape and cultism were drastically reduced to a tolerable proportion in the past 13 months he was on sale in Ogun state. .