The European Commission is asking the European Court of Justice (ECJ) to slap daily fines on Poland for failing to heed rulings on its Supreme Court disciplinary chamber, escalating a row about judicial independence.



“Justice systems across the European Union must be independent and fair,” commission President Ursula von der Leyen noted in a written statement announcing the move on Tuesday.

In mid-July, the top EU court found that the Polish Supreme Court’s disciplinary chamber did not guarantee impartiality and independence, and therefore infringed against EU law.

Established in 2018, the chamber is able to dismiss any judge or prosecutor, leading some to fear it could be used to reprimand judges for insubordinate decisions, hampering their independence.

The commission, which initiated the ECJ proceedings against Warsaw, gave Poland one month to explain how it would implement the Luxembourg-based high court’s decisions. Otherwise, it would face financial sanctions.

In August, Warsaw assured Brussels it would drop the contested chamber by implementing reforms within months. But this response did not satisfy the EU executive branch, which acts as the guardian of the bloc’s treaties.

“Poland informed about the intention to dismantle the disciplinary chamber in its current form, but without providing any further details,” the commission noted in a press release. The chamber continued to function, the commission added.

According to the PAP news agency, the chamber still had 66 cases underway against judges in August, including 19 disciplinary cases and 24 cases involving waivers of judicial immunity.

Poland sharply criticized the European Commission’s request for financial penalties.

“Under the pretext of law, we are dealing with an aggression against Poland,” Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro tweeted on Tuesday.

The contested institution is at the heart of judiciary reforms introduced by the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), which have been a key point of contention between the Polish government and EU officials, who fear the reforms are chipping away at judicial independence.

The national-conservative PiS government argues the change – part of a slew of judicial reforms – are a necessary reform, and has accused the ECJ of making politically motivated judgements.

In theory, the financial sanctions could quickly stack up to millions of euros. In another case, the ECJ threatened Poland with a penalty payment of at least 100,000 euros a day in 2017. At the time, the court had ordered Poland to stop logging in the protected Bialowieza forest.

An EU official said on condition of anonymity that issuing such fines for non-compliance with ECJ rulings was “rather exceptional” with very few precedents.

Ultimately, it will be up to the high EU court to decide if and how much to fine Poland. “We don’t have a specific amount in mind,” the same EU source said.

An ECJ spokesperson told dpa they could not say how long it would take to process the commission’s request, but that cases such as this one often moved quickly.

