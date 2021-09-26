By Olayinka Ajayi

The Minister of Transportation , Rotimi Amaechi, has insisted that ethnicity is fuelled by the elites of the three major tribes Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo.

The Minister who debunked an online report alleging him of blaming politicians who benefited from the Goodluck Jonathan government and other past governments as those fanning the embers of ethnicity.



In a chat with Sunday Vanguard said: “I didn’t say that. I am tired of mischief makers. I said ethnicity is fuelled by the elites and that the poor of all tribes do not concern themselves with ethnicity.”

Amaechi, who spoke as a guest lecturer at the Annual Public Lecture of the Department of Economics at the University of Lagos, identified ethnicity as a big challenge to development in Nigeria.

The Minister said rail projects around the country were built for the growth of the economy rather than ethnic biases.

He identified what he called politicising of railway development as one of the major challenges hindering government’s effort to stimulate the economy.

He noted that transportation as a mode involved logistics, stressing that transportation is responsible for driving the economies of nations; virtually everything we do involves transportation.

“It is a key element in driving development of economies all over the world and it creates possibilities for other sectors; therefore, you can’t even create employment if