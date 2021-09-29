…say Emefiele has scored a huge goal for Nigeria’s economy

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-The Nigerian Ethnic Youth Leaders Council,NEYLC, has welcomed the introduction of eNaira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), describing the move as a welcome development.

The council, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, noted that the Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, has scored a huge goal for the nation’s economy.

“As youth leaders across all the geopolitical zones, we are therefore calling on stakeholders to support this very promising innovation,”the group said in a statement, Wednesday,by Nwada Ike Chiamaka,

Ohanaeze Secretary General and Head of Coalitions’ Secretariat.

“We are of the strong opinion that the nation’s economy will be better off with this introduction,”it added.

The group in the statement,said,”We also urge the CBN team led by Emefiele not to relent in their efforts to reposition Nigeria’s economy.”

“We urge them not to bow to the antics of detractors who are always ready to rock the boat for their selfish reasons,”the statement further read.