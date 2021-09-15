Appeal to security agencies to go after sponsors

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-ETHNIC youth leaders in the country have alerted of alleged plans by some groups to protest against the current economic policies of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

The planned protest, according to the youth leaders who spoke under the aegis of Council of Ethnic Youth Leaders of Nigeria,CEYLN,is aimed at pressuring President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Addressing a press conference, Wednesday,in Abuja,the youth leaders alleged that the planned protest had been slated for 29 and 30 of September,2021.

Their allegation was contained in a prepared speech read at the event and signed by the President,Middle Belt Youth Council,Meliga Godwin; Secretary General, Ohaneze Youth Movement and Head of Coalition Secretariat, Nwadia Ike Chiamaka;Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, President,Arewa Consultative Youth Movement;Opedu Oluwadamilola, President,Oduduwa Youth Council and Comrade Bassey Henshaw, representing Niger Delta Council of Youths, respectively.

“We must state that we are aware of mobilization moves going on in Abuja for the 29th – 30th September, 2021 protests.

“This protest is targeted at disrupting the activities of the CBN on Wednesday 29th, Thursday 30th leading to Friday 1st October public holidays to mark Independence anniversary.

“The belief is that this disruption would be enormous to bring the economy down, crash it completely and thereby put the president under pressure to sack the CBN Governor.

“This with other moves including the multiple press conferences, the court action and other economic sabotage moves will lead to the collapse of the economy and the eventual sack of the CBN Governor.

“It is our view that these series of actions are indeed treasonable. Any move, political or otherwise that is targeted at ensuring the collapse of the Nigerian economy would have completely jeopardized the economic agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government.

“We have, therefore, come out publicly to dissociate ourselves and the council from these activities being undertaken by these unpatriotic, greedy and over ambitious elements,”the statement read.

Continuing,the group said:”It was our deduction that these activities are being sponsored by those who are against Buhari government’s growing success and someone in the government who is interested in the 2023 presidential election.”

“We, therefore,call on all security agencies to immediately investigate these acts of economic sabotage with a view to nipping it in the bud as the economic implications of their acts to the country could be grave, extend beyond their imagination and has capacity for a conflagration of unimaginable magnitude capable of leading to massive breakdown of law and order,”the statement further read.