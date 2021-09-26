.

By Demola Akinyemi,Ilorin

Member of House of Representatives representing Ilorin East/Ilorin South Federal Constituency, Hon. Abdulganiyu Cook Olododo has urged Nigerian politicians, particularly members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state to eschew politics of bitterness and focus on how they would better the lots of the electorates who voted them into office.

Hon Olododo who was also SSG and former Chief of Staff in Kwara state among others urged Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq to demonstrate his leadership status by accommodating the interests of the factional groups in his developmental plans.

The federal lawmaker said this in an interview with journalists on the sideline of the flag off of 3km roads, an inspection of the site of Federal Medical Center located at Fufu Town, installation of 400 solar lights and 100 boreholes, among others, all facilitated by him to his federal constituency.

Olododo, Chairman House of Reps Committee on Economic Development and National Planning, who exuded confidence that the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)in Kwara state will soon be over also

hinted that, the ongoing nationwide strike of the members of the National Association of Resident Doctors(NARD) in the country would be resolved in the next few weeks.

He said that the leadership of the National Assembly have been working round the clock with the NARD leadership so as to suspend the strike action.

Speaking on the festering crisis in the ruling party in the state, he said, “God will show us way forward. This is not the first time as far as I’m concern I’m not bothered. I have told my people several times that we shouldn’t play politics with the development of our people because we are all brothers and sisters. Being in APC is just a vehicle for us to develop our people so what is happening is not new to people like us and we know how to resolve it at the right time. The crisis will be resolved at the right time .”

He added,”We are brothers and sisters we should not allow politics to divide us what should be important is what we are bringing to the table for our people.

“Like me, it’s not about me but my followers. For instance, during the campaign, my people on the platform of the party voted for me the senators and the governor. We get to the office and now the party is factionalised, it shows you have hidden agenda.

“As for me, I don’t factionalise whatever I’m doing as representative of Ilorin East and Ilorin South constituency. Governor is the leader of the party there is no argument about that, he should accommodate the interests of everyone in his developmental plans for the state.”

Olododo added that ‘with the level of further understanding the federal government have with doctors so far I know the strike would soon be over in the next few weeks”.

The lawmaker speaking on the multi Billion Naira Federal Medical Center he facilitated to his constituency said that the project had passed through all legislative procedures adding that what was left is to confirm the location of the project in his constituency.

He said, ” I facilitated the Federal Medical Center to my federal constituency based on the campaign promises to the people of the constituency.

"It's beyond the people of this local government, this is Federal Medical Centre, we are talking of Billions of Naira project. Fufu is close to Ifelodun local government, the entire senatorial and even the state would benefit. It would generate massive employment for the people and seriously boost the economy of that community, the Senatorial District and even the state at large. "

He said, “During my campaign period in 2018/2019, I promised my people that when I’m elected into National Assembly I will facilitate federal presence to my constituency and this is one of such projects that God used me to get.

He stressed,”It is Federal Medical Centre. It has scaled through all legislative processes. So I just came to see where exactly the project would be constructed in Fufu in Ilorin South Local government which is the headquarters of the local government.

“It is also beyond the people of this local government, this is Federal Medical Centre, we are talking of billions of naira project. Fufu is close to Ifelodun local government, the entire senatorial and even the state would benefit.

“It would generate massive employment for the people and seriously boost the economy of that community, the senatorial district and even the state at large.

“This is a future project it’s not for today so we should always advance developmental talks for the benefit of our people. It has nothing to do with the ongoing strike.

” For example look at the current Covid-19 pandemic ravaging the world, nobody predicted it, so the current doctors strike shouldn’t stop us from preparing for the future.

“That’s why I made efforts to bring this to my constituency. I know very soon the strike will be a thing of the past in the next few weeks because of the understanding the federal government has with the doctors.

“We must be proactive and ensure that we don’t wait until we have problems before we start looking for solutions.

“For instance in my constituency, we have a teaching hospital but look at the distance if we want to rush a patient on emergency from where we are to that place considering the distance the patient would have died before he or she is taken to the teaching hospital..And the pandemic is not yet over nobody knows what will happen next so we need to take proactive steps..

On the commissioned road project he said, “I have also flagged off 3km road it’s not my constituency project I strive to get that one too its hundreds of millions of naira project and it’s beyond my constituency project. Its in Ilorin East”.

Olododo, therefore, urged the elected representatives of the people to continue to work on things that would bring development to the electorate so as to move the nation forward.

