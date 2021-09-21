The Enugu State government actively participated at the United States-Nigeria Investment Summit (USNIIS) 202, held in New York, United States of America (USA), during the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

The Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji and the Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Development and Director General, Enugu SMEs Centre, Hon. Arinze Chilo-Offiah, represented the state at the summit.

The USNIIS 2021 summit, themed: “Nigeria, The Future of Global Business” was organized by a consortium of Nigerian Diasporas in the United States (US) and US partners, as a premier public-private platform for effective bilateral and mutually beneficial economic engagements between Nigeria and the US.

Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, in consonance with its sound vision of investment promotion, the summit’s noble objectives and inherent benefits towards the diversification of Nigeria’s economy, as well as the economic development of Enugu State indicated interest and participated in the international event.