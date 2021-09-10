By Ikechukwu Odu

A lawmaker in Enugu State House of Assembly, Dr. Emma Ugwuerua, Friday pledged to offer scholarship to 11 persons in his constituency for a- three-year programme in The College of Education Nsukka, Enugu State.

Dr. Ugwuerua who represents Nsukka West Constituency in the State’s Hallowed Chambers said the beneficiaries should be drawn from the eleven electoral wards in the area, stressing that it should be the responsibility of the members of each of the wards to select who takes the slot. This was as he noted that academic activities for the successful candidates would commence in the next academic session.

He made the pledge when A Non-Governmental Organization based in Lokoja, Kogi State; Centre for Ethics and Self Value Orientation (CESVO) conferred on him with honourific title of Integrity Icon of Nigeria (IION) in Nsukka.

The offer he said, was part of his earlier resolve to assist his people acquire quality education, adding that he was happy with the overwhelming support his Constituents have been giving him since he was elected to represent the State’s legislature.

Conferring the title IION on the lawmaker by the Executive Director and CEO of the centre, Ethicist (Prince) Salihu Musa Yakubu, who was accompanied with the organization’s Director of Administration and Finance, Mr. Felix Maduabuchi and the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr. Mana Babagbogbo, he said the honour was based on his leadership performance, accountability, transparency and selfless services to his constituency.

According to him, Dr. Ugwuerua was selected after he had successfully surpassed the centre’s benchmark of ethical assessment standards, using their thematic areas of performance assessment of public and private individuals in leadership position in the 36 states of the federation including FCT, Abuja. He added that out of the 100 legislators investigated in the State Houses of Assembly for leadership performance, Dr. Ugwuerua was among the top 10, with the highest score of 79 per cent.

He disclosed that the centre engages in secret assessment of the activities of political office holders and corporate bodies, especially as it concerns their interactions with the people they lead or represent and how projects meant for the public were executed.

“We track budgets and monitor how they are implemented, whether due process is adhered to or not. So, we ensure collaboration between what is approved in the budgets of government and what is on ground. We expose corruption and blacklist those that are involved but commend individuals or corporate bodies where necessary”, he said.

Salihu however noted that Integrity Icons of Nigeria was an exclusive reserve of incorruptible and ethically grounded leaders in Nigeria, serving to leverage the nation and its citizens as well as assisting to reduce or eliminate hunger and poverty amongst them.

Meanwhile, the Executive Director said the centre would train 100 teachers from Nsukka West Constituency, to equip and empower them in imparting quality education to the younger ones under their care, emphasizing that training and retraining of teachers to achieve quality teaching would be the only way of salvaging the nation’s educational sector that is almost on the verge of collapsing.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Ugwuerua described the honour as historic, not only to himself but the entire Nsukka West Constituency, stressing that it was the first-time external assessors carried confidential investigation in the area with the sole aim of determining the performance of government in power in the areas of provision of infrastructural facilities and empowerment of the people.

He said that the massive infrastructural and human capital development witnessed in every nook and cranny of his constituency, were made possible by the Executive Governor of the State, Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

He added that his success as the representative of the people was a collective one, but greatly attributed it to the unalloyed support of Governor Ugwuanyi.

The chairman of Nsukka local government, Barrister Cosmas Ugwueze in a vote of thanks, commended the law-maker for doing Nsukka local government and Enugu state proud, adding that those that carried out the independent and confidential investigation on his activities in the constituency did a wonderful and thorough job; and thanked the officials of the Centre for Ethics and Self Value orientation for founding him worthy of the honour conferred on him. While acknowledging that the law-maker represents them well in the State House of Assembly, the chairman used the opportunity to advise his people to always be careful of what they do as no one individual could assess himself alone. According to him, they should draw lessons from the address of the Centre’s CEO, who said they carried secret investigation on Ugwuerua’s activities without his knowledge.

The occasion attracted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders in Nsukka, including SSA to the Governor of Enugu State, Chief Onyema Idoko, Princess Nkem Oloto, Member II in Enugu State Universal Basic Education (ESUBEB), Traditional rulers, friends and well-wishers of the lawmaker.

