By Dennis Agbo

Board of Trustee member of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Maj. Gen. J.O.J Okoloagu (rtd) has accused the Enugu state government of sponsoring a former Chairman of the party in the state, Dr Ben Nwoye, to destabilise APC in the state.

Okoloagu alleged that Nwoye was not only romancing with the state government but also handed over the party structure to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP-controlled state government, a development he said led to a crisis in the party and Nwoye’s subsequent removal as the state APC caretaker chairman.

According to Okoloagu, the actions of Nwoye robbed the party of the opportunity to win, not even a councillorship position for the past seven years in Enugu state.

Briefing newsmen on his purported suspension, Okoloagu said he was shocked to read about the suspension on social media, describing his purported suspension as an exercise in futility and handwork of those bent on killing the APC in Enugu state.

Okoloagu however said that he was not surprised because according to him, Nwoye was allegedly under the payroll of the state government.

He disclosed that the suspension of Ben Nwoye as caretaker chairman had been affirmed by the national leadership of APC, stressing that the APC would not harbour or accommodate mole in its fold.

According to him, the party will not witness any meaningful progress if Nwoye is allowed to conduct the upcoming state congress of the party.

“Let the world know that Ben Nwoye is suspended and his suspension is upheld by APC national leadership and the major reason for removing him, in a nutshell, is because he has not been working for the interest of APC but has been working for the interest of PDP in the state and we must not be shy about it.

“We have done the ward Congress and we succeeded, we have done local government and we succeeded; whoever seats down there as the Chief executive of APC by the time he left the rope of collecting money and selling our victory at least you people would have heard our name.

“So the implication is that we have discovered our bearing now and by 2023 we are going to take over the Enugu Lion Building,” Okoloagu said.

On the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Imo state, Okoloagu commended the president for the visit, which he said provided Buhari with an opportunity to meet and interact with stakeholders from southeast on challenges facing the region.

He advised President Buhari to ensure that issues and challenges highlighted during the interaction were addressed as a way of pacifying Ndigbo.