By Ikechukwu Odu

There was wide jubilation at Aku community in Igbo-Etiti Local Government Area of Enugu State following the conferment of chieftaincy title on Chief Samuel Ekwueme, for his community development services by the Aku Traditional Rulers’ Council, and Aku General Assembly.

Chief Ekwueme who is also a Special Assistant to the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, received the chieftaincy title of ‘Nwa Ana-amuru Oha 1 of Aku Diewa,’ for his role in attracting 10.5 km Aku-Lejja-Nsukka COVID-19 Rural Roads Intervention Project of the the Federal Government.

The ceremony which happened at the Community Primary School on the 11th of September, 2021, also marked the first Aku Unity Convention.

Speaking shortly before the conferment, the Chairman, Aku Traditional Rulers Council, HRH, Igwe Christopher Okwor, said that God created man in His likeness to continue good works on earth.

The royal father also said “Chief Samuel Ekwueme, has manifested God’s likeness in him by working hard to make our community better through community development initiatives. I thank God on his behalf because he has become a source of God’s blessings to our community. By this chieftaincy conferment on him by Aku community, he has written his name on the marble as a champion of development in our community.

“Let him be an example to Aku sons and daughters who are equally successful in their respective endeavours to think-home and bring development to our community. God always rewards people who bless others by their positions in the society and Chief Ekwueme would not be an exception. God will bless him for his numerous philanthropic gestures in our community, especially, for attracting federal road to us. Aku land and ancestors will continue to bless him.

“Because he has blessed Aku community, we are clothing him with our magnificent traditional regalia as we equally confer on him, the traditional title of ‘Oke Nwa Ana-amuru Oha 1 of Aku Diewa,” the monarch said.

In his message of goodwill to Chief Ekwueme, the President General of Aku General Assembly, AGA, Prof Godwin Mba, said the chieftaincy title was to encourage him to do more for the community. He assured that the community would also invite the Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Ikanade Agba, for grand reception, having found the community worthy to benefit from the federal road project.

In his response, Chief Ekwueme said that it was a thing of joy to be honoured by his community. He also said the traditional title has motivated him to do more good works for his people.

He thanked the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who was represented in the occasion by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, for appointing the people of the community into his government, adding that governments at all levels should be playing complementary roles in developing different segments of the society.

“I am very happy to be made a chief by my community. What distinguishes this title from others is that the whole community unanimously decided to confer it on me.

” Let me also use this opportunity to tell us that the All Progressives Congress, APC, government shares projects to all segments of this country. I am happy that Aku, Lejja and Nsukka communities have benefited from this APC-led Federal Government.

“My wish is that despite our different party affiliations, we should continue to bring development to our people. I want to thank the organizers of this chieftaincy award ceremony. It shows that Aku community is in unity. I can see that all the political parties in our community are represented here. This unity is what we need to move our community forward, not acrimony and bitterness,” he said.

The community also conferred chieftaincy titles on Chiefs Cajetan Agu; Barr. Uche Ocho; and Uchenna Okenyi, for their various community development initiatives during the ceremony.