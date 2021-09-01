By Chinedu Adonu

Nkomoro-Onuogba Nike community, Mbulujodo Autonomous community, Enugu East Council Area of Enugu State, last weekend, was agog following the resolution of lingering rift which made it to break away from Mbulujodo autonomous.



To seal the long sought peace, the traditional ruler of Mbulujodo autonomous, Igwe Gabriel Okoh, with his cabinet, visited Nkomoro-Onuogba where they were warmly received by the entire community, including those residing outside the state.



The Nkomoro-Onuogba Village Square was filled to the brim as the people welcomed the monarch and his cabinet for the long awaited peace and reconciliation.



In his welcome address, the President General of the community, Mr. Okechukwu Onele, expressed joy for having Igwe Okoh and his cabinet in their midst, saying that every member of the community was happy with the return of peace and love between the town and the entire autonomous community.



Onele pledged unalloyed loyalty of his people to the traditional ruler, saying that they have collectively resolved to support his good leadership and make peace with their neighbours.



Onele, however regretted that their community has been forgotten and neglected in the scheme of things in the state and local government, and expressed hope that the traditional ruler’s visit would attraction government attention in the area and bring about social amenities, including good road, electricty, medical care center, water, among others.



He also introduced other members of leaderdhip of Nkomoro-Onuogba community to Igwe Okoh for recognition.



“Today is a memorable day in our community; to have the presence of His Royal Highness Igwe Gabriel C. Okoh. A day like this is a day we have been hoping for, when all the communities in Mbulujodo will come together as one and dine and wine together with joy in our community. As water and palm wine are inseparable so will Mbulujodo and Nkomoro-Onuogba Nike be.

“We are glad to inform you that we are your subject, part and parcel of Mbulujodo Nike. Therefore, we have no other place to go. We promise you our inestimable loyalty all the time. The crowd here gathered can attest to the fact that our loyalty to you is not in doubt. It is our collective resolve to support your leadership.”



“His Royal Highness, we are happy to inform you that your unique presence in our community today shall in no small measure facilitate the attraction and provision of social amenities in our community such as electricity, Medical Care Center, Water etc.

We are entirely forgotten in the scheme of things in the State as well as in the Local Government; such as denial of employment, non issuance of letter of Identifñication from Local Government, etc. We shall also be happy if our community represented in Igwe’s Cabinet.

“The NNPC Depot is in our community and there is no light at the back of it. Govermment should help us considering the revenues they are generating in our community”, Onele appealed.



In his remarks, Igwe Okoh assured them of the cooperation of the entire autnomoud community to restore lasting peace and unity.



He commended the President General for his efforts to bring sanity in the community, promising to He lauded governor of Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for restoring peace in Enugu communities, describing him as “master of peace.



“I am delighted for what is happening here today. I am here for peace and unity and since I have stepped my foot here, there is already peace and unity because I am working with the peacemaker. Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a peacemaker and I must toe his step to restore peace in this community. As the Igwe of this community, it is my duty to make sure that there is peace and I will make sure peace is restored. “We will try our best to bring infrastructural development here since the community is ready for peace and sanity to reign. Where there is peace, there is progress and development and we are here today for peace.



“Since you people will stop claiming to be from Ezza which is Ebonyi state while you arere occupying lands in Enugu state, there will be peace and development here”, the monarch assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria