The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu state chapter, said that it had received a seven-man local government congress committee that would conduct congresses in the state.

The APC caretaker committee chairman in the state, Chief Chikwado Chukwwunta, on Friday led the stakeholders of the party to receive the committee in Enugu.

Chukwwunta said that both option A4 and voice vote would be used in electing the Local Government executives.

He revealed that the 27 ward executives were the only delegates that would vote during the congress, adding that arrangements for logistics had been concluded.

He promised the party faithful that arrangements had been concluded toward conducting APC Local Government Congress in the state.

In his remarks, the APC Local Government Committee chairman for Enugu State, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said that all logistics needed for the exercise had successfully been deployed for hitch-free congress.

Arodiogbu added that the congress, which would see to the election of Local Government executives, would hold across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

According to him, the Local Government Congress, coming one month after the ward congress, is aimed at strengthening APC in Enugu state, which is in line with the party’s programme to take over the state in 2023.

He advised the delegates to move to their respective wards to vote for candidates of their choice, stressing that politics was best played at local level.

Arodiogbu expressed optimism that strengthening the party would make APC a formidable party capable of taking over the baton of government from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Also, the former Speaker of the Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Eugene Odo, urged the delegates to participate actively in the congress.

Odo said that the wheel of progress in terms of good governance was on a steady decline in Enugu state, a development that had robbed the state of any improvement.

The former Speaker then called on indigenes and residents to join hands with APC in order to turn the fortunes of Enugu state for the better.

