By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The Plateau State All Progressives Congress, APC Elders’ Council has called on Plateau citizens including politicians to refrain from influencing and encouraging citizens to resort to self help; as such calls, when encouraged will allow for proliferation of arms in the society.

The elders say proliferation of arms will come with attendant negative consequences in the near future rather, the State Governor, Simon Lalong should identify citizens of Plateau State that were hitherto trained abroad by the last administration on security and intelligence gathering and reabsorbed them into the Operation Rainbow to complement the recently trained 3,000 vigilantes to tackle insecurity.

At a press conference in Jos, the elders in a text read by Arch. Pam Gyang appealed to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of N10,000,000,000 made to the State for the rebuilding and resettlement of the IDPs as well as reconciliation processes.

They also appealed to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency to hasten the process of presentation of relief materials to alleviate and ease the suffering of the affected victims and communities and condemned ethnic profiling of citizens saying it breeds hatred amongst the good people of the State.

The senior citizens further called on the people to support all peace processes which Governor Lalong has embarked upon; and cautioned citizens, critical stakeholders and those holding positions of leadership of any kind against making inflammatory comments that will instigate conflict or jeopardize the peace efforts of government, civil societies and well spirited individuals.

According to the text, signed by the Chairman, APC Elders’ Council, Capt. Joseph Din (rtd) and Secretary, Amb. Danladi Wuyep, “We members of Plateau All Progressives Congress Elders Council express our deepest concern, sadness and grief on the unfortunate and senseless killings of innocent citizens in Plateau State. These attacks in Riyom LGA, Miango in Bassa Local Government Area, Rukuba Road and Yelwa Zangam in Jos North and all other isolated attacks that have taken place in the recent times is condemnable, unwarranted and satanic.

“We join all well-meaning citizens to commiserate with the families of the deceased who lost their lives in an unprovoked destruction of lives and properties of the good people of Plateau State. We therefore wish to state that Plateau has a long standing history of hospitality, accommodation, tolerance, peaceful coexistence with all manner of people and united in love for one another. No wonder lots of great men and women that have excelled in academia, sports, music, acting and a host of other human endeavours, have their beginner stage from Plateau State.

“It will be in the interest of Plateau State if the Plateau State Government revisits and identifies the youths of Plateau State that were trained abroad in security and intelligence gathering by the last administration as contained in the transition committee report, so that they are merged with the 3000 vigilantes trained by this current administration. This will further boost and complement the efforts of the conventional security agencies in information gathering and tracking down bad elements amongst the residents of Plateau State.”

“The Council wishes to call on all its citizens including politicians to refrain from influencing and encouraging citizens to resort to self help; this when encouraged will allow for proliferation of arms in our society with attendant negative consequences in the near future. Appeal to the Federal Government to as matter of urgency redeem the pledge of Ten Billion Naira (N10,000,000,000) made to Plateau State for the rebuilding and resettlement of the IDPs as well as reconciliation processes.

“In the same circumstance appeals to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the National Emergency Management Agency to hasten the process of presentation of relief materials to alleviate and ease the suffering of the affected victims and communities. The Council condemns any form of ethnic profiling because it breeds hatred amongst the good people of Plateau State. The Elders hereby caution citizens, critical stakeholders and those holding positions of leadership of any kind against making inflammatory comments that will instigate conflict or jeopardize the peace efforts of government, civil societies and well spirited individuals,” the text added.