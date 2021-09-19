Nigerian-American reigning artist, songwriter, guitarist, Afrobeat and R&B/Hip star, Emeka Jeremiah Nnaji, popularly known as “E’Major“, has set September 24 as the date for the release of his coming EP album, title ‘GOOSE AND GANDER’.

E’Major who is dazzling the entire world with his hop, reggae/dancehall rhythm, and Afro-pop neo-soul rhythms, with a highlight on inspirational lyrics says he did a lot of research before coming up with the new EP.

The Afro-pop singer and songwriter took to his social media page on Thursday, September 16, 2021, to announce the date.

The project, according to him, comprises 5 songs and will be his next since the release of NNEOMA back in 2020. The forthcoming EP will be his first since the afro-pop star embraced music as a career path.

E’MAJOR expressed appreciation to his fans, commending them for their persistent request for the release of another song since NNEOMA. The Nigerian artist is among those making waves in the entertainment industry in America.

