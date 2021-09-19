Nigerian-American reigning artist, songwriter, guitarist, Afrobeat and R&B/Hip star, Emeka Jeremiah Nnaji, popularly known as “E’Major“, has set September 24 as date for his coming EP album, title ‘GOOSE AND GANDER’.

E’Major, who is dazzling the world with his hop, reggae/dancehall rhythm, and Afro-pop neo-soul rhythms, with a highlight on inspirational lyrics says he did a lot of research before coming up with the new EP.

The Afro pop singer and song writer took to his social media pages on Thursday, 16th of September, 2021.

The project comprises of 5 songs and will be his next since the release of NNEOMA back in 2020. The forthcoming EP will be his first since the afro pop star embraced music as a career path.

He commended them for their persistent request of releases a song since NNEOMA. The Nigerian artist is among those making waves in the entertainment industry in America.

Vanguard News Nigeria