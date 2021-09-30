By Innocent Anaba

Mr Abiodun Olatunji, SAN, is one of the best minds in the legal profession. In this interview, he spoke on the request of the Minister of Interior, urging Governors to sign the death warrants of convicts on death row, Police parade of crime suspects, anti-defection bill, electronic transmission of election results, and other issues.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, had charged governors to sign the death warrants of convicts on death row who have exhausted all avenues of appeal. What is your take on this?

The statement credited to the Minister has only served to further lend credence to the position which; I subscribed to, that the imposition of the death penalty has never at any point in time in history solved the problems of criminal infractions and has not for the foreseeable future shown the possibility of solving the problems.

The death penalty is outdated. It should be removed from our statute books. It is obvious that the governors who have the constitutional duty to sign the death warrants of convicts who have exhausted all the rights of appeal available to them under the constitution are scared to perform this constitutional duty. The Minister for the Interior was the Governor of Osun State for eight years and throughout his tenure, he did not sign the death warrant of any convict even though there are several of them that are daily waiting for the visit of the hangman.

How then do we decongest the prisons?

The pathway to decongesting the prisons does not lie solely in taking lives. There are other available constitutional remedies that the President and Governors can have recourse to. Sections 175 and 212 of the Constitution respectively give the President and the Governors the power to grant convicted criminals pardon, either free or subject to conditions, respite either for an indefinite or a specified period of time of the execution of any punishment imposed on the convicted criminal, substitute a less severe form of punishment imposed on the convicted criminal. The President and the governors should exercise these their constitutional powers to commute the death sentence imposed on those on death row to life imprisonment.

Such commutation will decongest the cells of those who have been sentenced to death. Importantly, the correctional facilities are overwhelmed by the population of those awaiting trials. This category of inmates accounts for over 70 per cent of the population of inmates in Nigeria. The solution, therefore, lies in how government at different levels can fast track the trial of those on awaiting trial list, or release those who have been in custody for a period exceeding the term the law provides if they had been tried and convicted. The Chief Judge of the High Court of the various states should also scale up their visits to the various correctional facilities for the purpose of decongesting the facilities.

The Nigeria Police often parade crime suspects before the public during which they are made to face journalists. Is this in tandem with the rule of law and the constitution of the country?

The Constitution is very clear, every person who is charged with a criminal offence shall be presumed to be innocent until he is proved guilty. Section 36(5). Also, Section 34(1) (a) provides clearly that every individual is entitled to respect for the dignity of his person and accordingly no person shall be subjected to torture or to inhuman or degrading treatment. Section 8 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 also provides that a suspect shall be accorded humane treatment having regard to his right to the dignity of his person and not be subjected to any form of torture, cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

The question for me is, can the media parade of suspects be anything other than mental torture, cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment? Certainly not. When suspects are paraded before the media even when they have not been formally charged with any criminal infraction, the impression created in the public space is that the suspects are guilty of the crime alleged. This is contrary to the presumption of innocence guaranteed to every person charged with a criminal offence.

The damage done to the psyche of the suspects when they are paraded before the media is most of the time irreparable. The police should devote more of their efforts to investigations, gathering of unassailable evidence, and then proceed to assemble a team of prosecutors that will prosecute the suspects in court upon charges disclosed by the evidence gathered and stop dissipating their energies on media trial at the end of which no conviction is secured in court.

In its recent amendment of the Electoral Act, the Senate rejected the provision for electronic transmission of election results. What is your take on this?

It is very sad. The Senate decision drew this nation backwards by half a century. The politicians who voted against electronic transmission of results did so in their selfish interest. They didn’t do it in the national interest. The chairman of the Senate Committee on INEC whose committee made the recommendation voted against it when the bill was being considered clause by clause on the floor of the Senate. It was a shame.

The partisan outcome of the vote shows that the ruling party feels more comfortable with maintaining the status quo because it believes the status quo guarantees its return to power in 2023. Electronic transmission of results will not only enhance transparency and acceptability of the results, but it will also help reduce the volume of litigations that often follow the declaration of results and return of elected contestants.

In fact, electronic transmission of results has the potential of eliminating post-election litigations in this country. The reasons given by the Senate for rejecting the electronic transmission of results are untenable. The electoral umpire had openly declared that it has the capacity, the facility, and the assurances of various networks providers that they have enough national coverage to ensure seamless transmission of election results.

What else. We all witnessed how INEC electronically transmitted results in the Edo and Ondo States guber elections and the way the public acknowledged the outcome of the elections. It is difficult to accept that the Senate in the year 2021 will vote to annul electronic transmission of results when less developed African countries are moving away from manual voting to electronic voting.

What is your take on the “anti-defection bill currently before the House of Representatives? Do you think defection should be prohibited?

The rate at which elected political office holders defect from one political party to another without any consequence since the return of democratic rule in 1999 is not good for the development of strong democratic institutions in this country. Political parties are critical to democratic stability and national development.

Political parties are the vehicle that political actors ride in to get to power. It is through political parties that the leaders of this country at all levels are recruited. Unfortunately, political parties in Nigeria do not have any clearly defined ideology rather what we have as political parties are aggregate of interest and people united only at electioneering period for the sole purpose of capturing power and once that is achieved the various interest disintegrates.

That is why you regularly see alignments and re-alignments of interest every time an election comes up in this country. In all of these, it is the people, the masses, and the nation that suffer.

For me, the bill before the National Assembly seeking to mandate elected executives (president and vice president, Governors, and Deputy Governor) to step down from their office whenever they defect from the political party which sponsored their election to another party, is a welcome effort that deserves commendation. I will also add that elected members of the National Assembly and members of the House of Assembly of the various states who defect from the political parties that sponsored their elections should also be required to vacate their seats.

Section 144 (1) and 189 (1) which make provision for the circumstances under which the President, the Vice President, the Governor and the Deputy Governor of the state shall cease to hold office should be amended to include where the President, Vice President, Governor or Deputy Governor defects from the party that sponsored their election to another party.

Similarly, the proviso to Section 68 (1) (g) of the Constitution should be amended. We have seen over the years that members of the National Assembly and those of the various Houses of Assembly of the states are always quick to seek refuge in the proviso to Section 68 (1) (g) whenever they defect from the party that sponsored their election to another. They are always quick to say their defection was occasioned by the division or the factions that have emerged in their former party. In truth, however, we know that most of the defections both by elected executives and members of the legislative arm are usually orchestrated and induced by the party that is in power.

The defections of the Governor of Zamfara State, the Governor of Ebonyi, and the Governor of Cross River State from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, the platform of which they were elected, to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, were orchestrated by the ruling APC. We cannot rule out the fact that most of these defections were arranged to provide political cover for the actors who most likely have dipped their soiled hands in the public till. A former National Chairman of the ruling APC once infamously said that once you join them, you are safe. Defection encourages corruption, it should be discouraged legislatively.

Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Court of Appeal, Awka Division recently demanded punishment for Justice Ubale Birnin Kudu of the Jigawa State High Court, and his counterpart in the Imo State judiciary, Justice B. Iheka, for what she described as their unprofessional conduct by dabbling into the Anambra State gubernatorial election. What is your take on this?

We are at a point in time when the Bar and the Bench must, as a matter of urgency come together to redeem the image of the judiciary as well as restore Nigerian’s confidence in the administration of justice in this Country. There is no gainsaying the fact that recent conflicting pronouncements by courts of co-ordinate jurisdiction in the country on the same subject matter at different times are quite disturbing and unsettling.

It is even more worrisome and portends grave danger for the survival of our democracy and even for the future of the legal profession when senior members of the bar who have attained the highest professional rank in the profession and who are expected to lead by example and be the shining lights for the young lawyers, are themselves the ones who in desperate attempts to meet the demands of their clients resort to forum shopping for the sole purpose of getting favourable court’s decision for their clients.

Unfortunately, we have on the bench some judges who are ready to be complicit in these ignoble conducts. The recommendations of my Lord, the Justice Nwosu-Iheme that disciplinary proceedings be initiated against Justice Kudu of the Jigawa State High Court and Justice Iheka of the Imo State High Court for assuming jurisdiction and even making pronouncements on matters that are solely concerned with the upcoming gubernatorial election in Anambra State is a bold and unprecedented move by the appellate court that should be commended and supported by all concerned stakeholders.

It is a statement that the courts are ready to make example of their own if that is what it takes to send a strong signal to all the bad eggs that are still within the system.

