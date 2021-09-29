…Forum lauds Buhari over life-touching projects

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE Chairman of the newly inaugurated Elders Forum of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Akwa Ibom State, Group Capt Sam Ewang, retd, has assured that the initiative would address the problem of lingering disunity in the party.

This is contained in a communique’ issued after the forum’s inauguration on Sunday September, 26, 2021 in Uyo, the state capital, and made available to Vanguard yesterday in Uyo.

In the communique’ which was signed

by Secretary of the forum, Dr. Chris Akpan, the forum said it has started a process of ensuring that Elders’ Councils are established and their Executives appointed or elected at the Chapter and Ward levels.

The forum commended President Muhammadu Buhari (GCON), for the Commissioning of accommodation facilities at the Army Barracks, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday, 28 September, 2021.

The communique’ reads in part, “The Akwa Ibom APC Elders’ Forum inauguration has been well received by the generality of AkwaIbomites, party leaning not withstanding, as they see it as the only way to save APC in Akwa Ibom State from the continuous attempt by one man to use a clique of delinquent lieutenants to cause disaffection in the Party.

“The Chairman of APC Elders’ Forum has assured everybody that the organization belongs to all as every Akwa Ibom APC Elder was welcomed. He also assured that the initiative is to finally cure the wounds of disunity that must have been inflicted on the party.

“The Forum calls for understanding and co- operation from every APC member in Akwa Ibom State as the task ahead is great.

“The Forum also appreciate and thank Mr. President for initiating and siting numerous life-touching projects in Akwa Ibom State as well as appointments for sons and daughters of the State.

“Also, we appreciate the Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Distinguished Senator Godswill Akpabio, CON, and his able Sole Administrator of NDDC, Barrister Effiong Akwa for a timely completion of the forensic audit, the gigantic NDDC Headquarters, the Army Barracks Accomodation Project at Port Harcourt Commissioned on Tuesday, 28 September, 2021 and, the Students’ Accommodation, we understand, shall soon be Commissioned at the University of Uyo.

“Lastly, the Forum has begun a process of ensuring that Elders’ Councils are established and their Executives appointed or elected at the Chapter and Ward levels”