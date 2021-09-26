.

…Senior Lawyer threatens petition to NBA

A lawyer, Stephen, one of the lawyers handling the suits filed by the group in Ekiti State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), loyal to the Senator representing Ekiti South, Biodun Olujimi, is in trouble for allegedly using the letterhead of Wahab Egbewole (SAN) and using same to write a letter without his consent.

The Ekiti lawyer had written a letter dated September 13, 2021, to the PDP Acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi, calling for intervention on the Ekiti State Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

The letter titled; “Legal status of the PDP Congresses in Ekiti State: An appeal to ensured transparency, strict adherence to party’s constitution, guidelines, Electoral Law and due process of law in forthcoming Ekiti State PDP party congresses and gubernatorial primaries ahead of 2022 gubernatorial election,” was also copied to Senator Bukola Saraki, Governor Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and others.

He premised his demand for intervention on suit number FHC/EK/CS/14 /2020, with pending appeal at the Supreme Court and HAD/83/2020, with an appeal pending at the Appeal Court, Ado Ekiti, both of which were filed by the Olujimi’s Repositioning Group and judgements already entered against the plaintiffs.

However, Wahab Egbewole (SAN), who handled the matters at the lower and appellate courts has disowned the letter on the premise that he did not give any instruction to anyone to write such and that the letterhead of his law firm used was printed without his consent.

A source said; “The senior lawyer who was shocked had to call the lawyer and accused him of forging his letterhead and writing a letter on behalf of his chamber without his consent.

“He went on to threaten to report Ademuwagun to the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Disciplinary Committee if a disclaimer of the purported letter is not issued within two hours.

“Egbewole was said to have opined that as a senior lawyer, it was an indictment on him to have written such a letter having been part of the suits on which judgements were entered against his clients at the lower and appellate courts.”

However, out of alleged fear, the lawyer was said to have called one of the leaders in the Olujimi faction, Mr Yinka Akerele, to seek his intervention.

“Since then, he has been appealing to the senior lawyer not to take the matter to the Disciplinary Committee of the NBA,” the source disclosed.

