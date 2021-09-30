Photo: Hon Smart Asekutu, chairman, Warri North LGA (middle) with members of the Regency Council, Egbema Kingdom, led by Regent Chief Williams Igbiriki and Regent Chief Godwin Omokentie during a visit to the chairman at Koko

By Emma Amaize

Traditional rulers and regents of Egbema communities under the auspices of Egbema Regency Council in Warri North Local Government Area, Delta State, have advocated a Joint Committee of Itsekiri and Ijaw ethnic nationalities to fortify the existing peace between the two tribes.

They made the call at Koko when monarchs led by Regent Chief Williams Igbriki and Regent Chief Godwin Omokentie visited the Chairman of Warri North local government area, Hon. Smart Asekutu, at Koko, headquarters of Warri North local government area.

Chief David Reje, who spoke for Egbema Regency Council, said with the joint committee, “there will be a common ground for both tribes to often discuss and also consolidate on the existing peace among both ethnic groups.”

He said the visit “is borne out of recent happenings in the area”, stressing the need for “good collaboration between government, traditional rulers and security agencies so that information can be easily communicated to government at various levels.”

The monarchs commended the governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for building sustainable peace in state, just as they appreciated their son, Asekutu, for building a strong institution in Warri North.

Responding, Hon Asekutu asserted: “There must be an effective collaboration between traditional institutions and government, hence this meeting to foster such collaboration in order to have a successful administration.”

Hon. Asekutu commended Governor Okowa, who he described as a pacesetter and man with a golden heart that has written his name in gold for giving Egbema son the opportunity to pilot the affairs of the council, the first time ever since the council was created.

While also thanking the Itsekiri leaders for their massive support, he said: “God has a unique plan for both tribes hence their coming together as one.”

Asekutu, however, expressed his appreciation to the Egbema monarchs and promised to sustain the relationship with Itsekiri and Ijaw traditional institutions.