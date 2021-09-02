By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, Thursday, stated that no indigene of Effium/Ezza-Effium will be appointed into the state public service till it was convinced that the people of the crisis-ridden area were committed to ensuring lasting peace and progress in the affected community.

The Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Barr Orji Uchenna Orji who stated this in a statement released to newsmen after the State Executive Council meeting in Abakaliki added that it was “obvious that the stakeholders and the youths are the reason for these lingering disputations” in the Effium/Ezza-Effium Community.

According to Orji, Government condemns the disagreement by the stakeholders of both groups of Effium/Ezza Effium community and the senseless attacks, especially on the security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people of Effium/ Ezza Effium.

He stressed that the State Government will continue to do everything possible to protect the lives and properties of the people of Effium/Ezza Effium.

The statement read in part: “The State Executive Council in it’s meeting of 31st August, 2021, received a brief on the state of affairs in the communal dispute between Effium and Ezza/Effium in Ohaukwu local Government Area and noted with displeasure that their stakeholders and youths are not truly committed to peaceful coexistence despite the interventions by government and efforts of security agencies to bring to a halt all hostilities in that community.

“It is noteworthy to mention that the State Government in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons did set aside the sum of Hundred Million Naira (100,000,000,00) in the first instance to rehabilitate these helpless people both at Effium and Ezza Effium with a view to mitigating the socio- economic conditions of the people.

“Wherefore, Executive Council considered that whereas the State Government has sought the opinions of Effium and Ezza Effium leaders on the project for the rehabilitation of their people, Ezza Effium agreed for the building projects for the affected persons whereas Effium natives resisted any such projects in any part of Effium; whereas they have failed to agree on the project that will be mutually beneficial to Effium and Ezza Effium and whereas Government has noticed unwarranted incidents of attack on the military and police formations assigned to restore peace and order in the afflicted community, Government condemns the disagreement by the stakeholders of both groups of Effium/Ezza Effium community and the senseless attacks especially on the security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people of Effium/ Ezza Effium.

“Government and other well meaning leaders of the State including Elders Council, Founding Fathers, Religious leaders and the Deputy Governor together with the members of the Panel of Inquiry on the Effium/Ezza Effium communal disturbances have done everything possible to stop this needless carnage. It is therefore obvious that the stakeholders and the youths are the reason for these lingering disputations. Government will continue to do everything possible to protect the lives and properties of the people of Effium/Ezza Effium.

“However, Executive Council took a decision to withdraw the said sum of N100m pending when the two groups will submit to the path of peace. Executive Council further took a decision that without prejudice to the elected public servants, no person from Effium/Ezza-Effium shall be appointed into the state public service till such a time government is convinced about their commitment to peace in their community. Government may consider stopping further execution of government infrastructural programmes in that community until total peace is returned. God bless you.”

Vanguard News Nigeria