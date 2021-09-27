EFCC

By Sola Isola

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Command, Friday secured the conviction of three internet fraudsters at the Federal High court, Ibadan, Oyo state.

The fraudsters; Sodiq Oluasegun Adefila; Anifowoshe Babamide and Raqeed Salaudeen Segun pleaded guilty to their respective one-count amended charges for the offences which contravene Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (IV) of the same Act.

Justice Patricia Ajoku sentenced Adefila to eight months imprisonment for impersonation.

Justice Uche Agomoh sentenced Anifowoshe and Raqeed to six months imprisonment each.

Ajoku also ordered that Adefila refunds his victim identified as Yolanda Bailey, the amount of $285 (Two Hundred and Eighty Five US Dollars) as well as forfeit an Iphone 6 Plus mobile phone to the federal government.

In the same vein, Agomoh ordered that Raqeed should refund his victim the sums of $160 (One Sixty United States Dollars) and Six Thousand Naira (N6, 000) as well as forfeits one iPhone X Max and an Infinix mobile phone to the Federal Government.

Anifowoshe was also ordered to forfeits one Techno Spark mobile phone used in committing the crime to the Federal Government.

