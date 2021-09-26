The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, on Sunday, in Benin, said that Edo was central to Nigeria’s sports development, due to its contributions since its creation.

Dare stated this in his speech at the official draws for the Besty Obaseki Women football tournament, which aimed at promoting the girl child and female football in Nigeria.

According to him, when you talk about the history of Nigerian sports, whether in the past or in the present or the hope of the future, Edo was central. What we are doing here today speaks to what the future holds for football development in our country.

“I want to thank you sincerely for the thought behind this tournament; this also confirms and validates the fact that Edo is the heart beat of sports in our country.

“Women football has come of age and the only way we can make it grow is by having tournaments of this kind, not only when it’s organized by FIFA.

”These young girls will help Nigeria to continue to dominate female football across the country and the world, he said.

In her remarks, the wife of the Edo governor, Mrs Besty Obaseki, said that the tournament would help harness the talents of the girl child and channel them in the right direction.

She added that the tournament would help expose the female players to international leagues and the continuation of the competition would groom players for the national teams.

Obaseki further stressed that the initiative was fully private sector funded, with nothing to do with government, and it has come stay.