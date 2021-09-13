.

A former House of Assembly Candidate in the 2019 general elections, Honourable Comrade Etinosa Igiebor has declared intention to contest for State Secretary of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Hon. Igiebor, made this known yesterday 24th of July, 2021 during the State Executive/ leaders meeting at the APC Secretariat in Benin City.

According to him, his desire to become the Secretary of the APC is borne out of his passion for the party, adding that APC can do more with a formidable and United team.

He disclosed that it was time to give experienced Youths in party Politics the opportunity to contribute their quota to the advancement of the Party.

Comrade Igiebor, added that’ll if, given the mandate, he would join hands with other members of the State Executive Committee to pursue a novel task by creating an enabling environment for people to aspire for elective positions without hindrance.

The State Secretary hopeful reiterated that he would help in uniting the members by accommodating diverse views in the interest of the Party.

He also said he would liaise with the party Secretariat to organize Workshops and develop new ways to making the electoral process less expensive.

Notable Politicians at the meeting were the Caretaker Committee State Chairman of the Party, Colonel David Imuse (rtd) and his deputy Great Jarret Tenebe, State Secretary of APC, Engr. Lawrence Okah, Honourable Minister Of Health, Dr.Osagie Ehanire, former Deputy Governors of the State, Rt. Hon. Pius Odubu and Mr Lucky Imasue and member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, Hon

Dennis Idahosa (DECO)

Others were two-time members of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Momoh, Rt. Hon. Festus Ebea, Rt. Hon. Victor Edoror, Barr. Ahmed Waziri Oshomah, High Chief Julius Abuda, Capt. Philip Itsede (rtd), Comrade John Saliu, Ex Council Chairmen, Ex Commissioners and other former appointees amongst others.

The APC State Congress is expected to hold in September this year.

Vanguard News Nigeria