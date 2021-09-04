By Ozioruva Aliu

CARETAKER Committee Chairman of the Edo chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col David Imuse (rtd) has said that the party’s structure in the state does not belong to any single individual.

Imuse who stated this during the local government congress of the party at Iguobazuwa, Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo on Saturday, said that the members must be united in purpose to win elections.

Reports from most local government area across the state showed that most of the leaders emerged based on consensus.

Imuse said “No one, no individual can lay claim to the party structure. Nobody can win any election without the party’s structure, so the structure belongs to all and not an individual,” Imuse stated.

Similarly, the head of the delegation from the national secretariat of the APC, Alhaji Abdulwahab Yahaya, challenged the members to eschew all forms of acrimony and work for the interest of the party.

Earlier, Mr Vincent Uwadia, chairman of the local government congress, while commending the party’s members in the council for their conduct, said that cooperation of all was needed for the growth of the party.

