The General Secretary, Evangelical Church Winning All, ECWA, Rev. Yunusa Sabo Nmadu, has urged those saddled with the constitutional responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of the Nigerian people to wake up to the challenges of insecurity, so as to avoid the wrath of God.

Nmadu stated this on Wednesday at First ECWA Church Samaru Kataf, during the burial service of late Rev. Silas Ali killed last Saturday by unknown gunmen between Zango town and Kibori, in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of

Kaduna State

The ECWA General Secretary, while consoling the people, reminded them to join the Church is crying to God to arise and take charge of the current insecurity in the land. He also appealed to the believers not to go back to the old tradition of protecting themselves which he noted would not be pleasing to God.

In a sermon, the officiating Minister, Rev. Jonathan Nkom, appealed to the bereaved to take solace in God over the demise of Rev. Ali. He prayed to God to expose those who killed the 55yr old pastor and eleven other members of the community.

Reading from 1st Corinthians chapter 9, verse 24 of the Bible, Rev. Nkom told the congregation to reflect on their lives and change their ways, saying that no one knows when and how the circumstances of their death would be.

In a condolence message the National President, Atyap Community Development Association, ACDA, Samuel Timbuwak Achie, warned those attacking innocent and harmless people in Atyap land to stop forthwith in the interest of peace.

Sympathizers in their hundreds were at the church to pay their last respect to the pastor who died leaving behind seven children.

