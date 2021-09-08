By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen George Akume, yesterday, expressed optimism that the upcoming Economy Summit on September 14 and 15, 2021 will open a new vista for job creation and business solutions in the country.

Akume who was represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Anthonia Ekpa, made the assertion during a press conference on the summit, where he further stated that the primary purpose of the Summit is to diversify the economy, promote rural growth as well as generate sustainable jobs for the youths.

According to Akume, the framework for the upcoming Summit, is guided by the principles of Public Social Private Partnership (PSPP) is being designed, developed and promoted as a multi-Iayered collaborative socio-economic platform for the Government, the business sector as well as the civil society.

He also explained that the Ministry’s mandate to coordinate multi-agency and inter-ministry functions as designated by Mr. President as well as actively collaborate with the private sector will create employment for a large number of Nigerian youths, and that the upcoming Partnership Economy Summit is being planned.

He said: “The essence of the upcoming Partnership Economy Summit scheduled for 14th and 15th September, 2021 is to ensure that we use the Universal Agenda 2030 and President Buhari’s vision of lifting 100 million

“Nigerians out of poverty to build a Post-Covid -19 Economy that is capable of addressing our present predicaments, an economy that is resilient and equipped to face future challenges.

“Nigeria is not left out in its plan towards achieving the sustainable Development Goals. How far has Nigeria gone to achieving the 806 goals is the part is part of the questions that the upcoming Summit seeks to address in order to tackle the issue of poverty and unemployment, my Ministry in partnership with a number of stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), National Orientation Agency, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and SDG Nigeria as well as MYK Psymmons Solutions Limited is organizing a Partnership Economy Summit scheduled for the 14th and 15th September, 2021. The theme of the summit is ‘Translating Global Goals to Local Businesses in Nigeria’.

“One of the major objectives of the Partnership Economy Summit is to create financial instruments that may help community based Micro Small and Medium Enterprises to create wealth and generate four million jobs for our teeming youths and women.

“It is pertinent to state that the primary purpose of the Summit is to diversify the economy, promote rural growth as well as generate sustainable jobs for the youths. The frame work for the up-coming Summit, guided by the principles of public social private partnership (PSPP) is being designed, developed and promoted as a multi-Iayered collaborative socio-economic platform for the Government, the business sector as well as the civil society.”

However, the Minister made it known that the Ministry is also charged with the mandate of collaborating with the private sector to create employment for a large number of Nigerian youths and implement a strategy towards the realization of Mr. President’s June 12 promise to take 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.”

