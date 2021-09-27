By David Odama, LAFIA

WORRIED by the electoral crisis in Nigeria, the European Center for Electoral Support (ECES), in collaboration with the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Monday trained journalists on conflict, election management and communication strategy.

The training is geared towards elections reportage, preventing manipulation of election processes during local and National elections especially with the forth coming council polls across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa

Speaking at the one day training workshop in Lafia, .the project coordinator of ECES, Hamza Fassi-Fihri, said the training was to equip the media and other critical stakeholders in elections management, provide technical assistance to support NASIEC in the electoral process in the state.

According to Hamza Fassi-Fihri, the opportunity provided by the workshop would sharpen the knowledge of the media about the activities around electoral issues and the understanding of the processes involved.

His words: “We are happy to partner NASIEC on elections management, ECES believes in the importance of local elections, as the closet to the citizens.

The objective of the workshop is to reenvigorate the general concepts of providing best practices on election administration, institutional communication and how these can be applied to the forth coming local government election.”

He, however, called on NASIEC to always sustain the dialogue strategies between Electotral Management and the media, adding that this would go a long way to contribute to a higher transparency and credible elections in the state in particular and the nation in general.

Earlier, NASIEC chairman, barrister Ayuba Usman, applauded the European Union for organizing the workshop to sharpen the reportage of Electoral activities across the state.

He explained that the workshop would help prepare the stakeholders ahead of October 6th and 2023 general elections.

While assuring that the state electoral body was prepared to conduct a credible local polls next month in the state, he warned members of the public with intent to manipulate the elections to stay clear.

Vanguard News Nigeria