By David  Odama, LAFIA

WORRIED by the electoral crisis in Nigeria, the European Center for Electoral Support (ECES), in  collaboration  with the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Monday trained journalists on conflict, election management  and  communication strategy.

The training is geared towards elections reportage, preventing manipulation of election processes during local and National elections especially  with the forth coming council polls  across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa

Speaking at the one day training workshop  in Lafia, .the project coordinator of ECES,  Hamza Fassi-Fihri, said the training  was to equip the media and other critical stakeholders in elections management,  provide  technical assistance to support NASIEC in the electoral process in the state.

According to Hamza Fassi-Fihri, the  opportunity provided by the workshop would sharpen the knowledge of the media  about  the activities around  electoral issues and the  understanding of  the processes involved.

His words: “We are happy to partner NASIEC on elections management,  ECES believes in the importance of local elections, as  the closet to the  citizens.

The objective of the workshop is to reenvigorate the   general concepts of providing  best practices on election administration, institutional communication and  how these can be applied to the  forth coming local government election.”

He, however, called on NASIEC to always sustain the  dialogue strategies  between Electotral Management and the media, adding that this would go a long way to contribute to a higher transparency and credible elections in the state in particular and the nation in general.

Earlier,  NASIEC chairman, barrister Ayuba Usman, applauded the European Union   for organizing the workshop to sharpen the reportage of Electoral activities across the state.

He explained that the workshop would help prepare the stakeholders ahead of October 6th and 2023 general elections.

While assuring that the state electoral body was prepared to conduct a credible local polls next month in the state, he warned members of the public with intent to manipulate the elections to stay clear.

