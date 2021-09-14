By Peter Okutu, ABAKALIKI

A mystic development, on Tuesday, occurred in Ngwongwo community in Ishiagu, Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, as three family members in the area died in their asleep.

The family members include Chinonso Udigwe, Ikedi Okorie and Emperor Kalu.

A truck driver, who was found in a separate room critically ill, has been rushed to a hospital.

Confirming the development, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, noted that the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ivo Local Government Area rushed to the scene and evacuated the victims to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

She added that their remains had been deposited in a mortuary for autopsy, while a sample from a pot of soup that was found in the room were the incident occurred, a can of malt and generator were taken for forensic analyses.

“They were taken to the hospital. On getting to the general hospital in the area, three were confirmed dead while the truck driver was still conscious.

“The corpses of the deceased had been deposited in the mortuary for autopsy.

“Policemen noticed a pot of soup and collected a little of it for forensic analysis.

“A generator was also noticed and also a malt can and the policemen collected all that to unravel the cause of death,” she added.

According to her, the Commissioner of Police in the state had ordered full-scale investigations into the matter to unravel the cause of deaths.

Vanguard News Nigeria