.

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Sports and Senator representing Ebonyi North zone at the National Assembly, Chief Obinna Ogba, yesterday stated that the chances of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP winning the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State was bright.

He stated this while reacting to the just concluded Ward Congress of the party in the state.

“Our chances in 2023 very bright as ever from 1999 no other party has won governorship in this state, it is only PDP and come 2023, PDP will still win the governorship.”

According to him, “In 2015, the incumbent brought Labour Party (LP) and PDP stood their ground and we won and this time around, very close to 2023, our Governor left PDP, and he will still suffer the same defeat. PDP is only party you can see in all the families in this State.

“PDP is a very organize political party and we don’t make issues and the activities of our party are going on so you cannot tell me that there is issues. PDP is the only party that drove round the state capital to inform the people we are around at the end of our first meeting in the state”.

He accused police of protecting Ebubeagu security outfit in the state against their excesses

“We are not afraid of anybody, we made our fears open that this Ebubeagu is not to detect or prevent crime but just to attack perceived political opponents and it does not go down well with us and we have told the Nigeria Police who has the responsibility of checking the unlawful possession of fire arms that this people are possesing this fire arms unlawfully and pulp action is one of the prohibited fire arms and they are distributing it to people you don’t know their character, identify, past records, because one cannot wake up and carry a pulp action and give to somebody and he will brandishing it.

“What we are saying is that is unfortunate that police is giving them coverage because police is not doing what they are supposed to do and that is only done in the state but I also know that after rain, come sunshine”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria