At the 5th International Construction, Building Materials & Technologies Exhibition, leading power management company, Eaton Nigeria reiterated its commitment to maintaining the most comprehensive suite of safety solutions in Nigeria.

The three-day exhibition was a melting pot of industry players in the Building, Construction and Design industries. The expo hosted over 80 exhibitors from 13 countries: Australia, Italy, China, Belarus, Germany, Mexico, Singapore, Poland, Turkey, Spain, Egypt, Nigeria, and India and more than 5.200 attendees.

Nigeria’s construction industry has grown exponentially over the past few years housing 43% of the total value project on the continent. With Nigeria building 100,000 new homes annually, it is unsurprising that analysts project continuous growth in the future securing the country a spot in the top 20 economies on Earth by 2050. During the 2021 Nigeria Build Expo, Eaton showcased its latest innovations and broad portfolio of power management safety solution offerings such as arc-flash-mitigation products, fire alarms and detection systems amongst others.

Commenting on the importance of industry events such as this, Kunmi Odunoku, Marketing Manager for Eaton in West Africa, said: ‘The exponential growth of the industry places an even greater responsibility on players to ensure that the best safety solutions are in place ensuring that both lives and properties are protected.’ He further stated that “Eaton has an unwavering commitment to training, technology advancement and knowledge-sharing to further enhance Nigeria’s existing power management infrastructure. Events like this provide an avenue for knowledge transfer as attendees have access to one-on-one live product demonstration which cannot be overemphasized.”

In line with Eaton’s commitment to develop more efficient, sustainable power management solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of our world, the company continues to advocate for the adoption of comprehensive safety solutions through education and training of relevant stakeholders and end-customers.